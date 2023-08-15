Awkward: Rachel Maddow Calls Out 'Election Deniers' As Hillary Clinton Offers Blank Stare

Hoax-funding election denier Hillary Clinton sat down with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow this week to cackle over the prosecution of Donald Trump.

According to Clinton, who destroyed evidence with bleachbit and hammers, ran an illegal server out of her house containing highly classified documents, and was given a 'no reasonable prosecutor' pass by the FBI, Trump's indictments represent a "terrible moment" for America, and that "The only satisfaction may be that the system is working."

Hillary Clinton and Rachel Maddow share a laugh about Trump being indicted in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/G7CiY4QLR1 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 15, 2023

Things got a little awkward, however, when Maddow launched into a screed over election denial - during which Hillary Clinton sat in silence.

Rachel Maddow says to Hillary Clinton "if bad actors tell us falsely that every election is stolen and that the only way an election is trustworthy is that if they come out on top of it, it tells you something not just about that person but it wounds us as a democracy in a way… pic.twitter.com/QEt1yl9FhG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

Awkward!

Earth to Rachel Maddow...



In 2019, Hillary Clinton said, "You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you." pic.twitter.com/WLtvtkcgoU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2023

Watch the entire Maddow-Clinton interview below: