print-icon
print-icon

Awkward: Rachel Maddow Calls Out 'Election Deniers' As Hillary Clinton Offers Blank Stare

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023 - 04:25 PM

Hoax-funding election denier Hillary Clinton sat down with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow this week to cackle over the prosecution of Donald Trump.

According to Clinton, who destroyed evidence with bleachbit and hammers, ran an illegal server out of her house containing highly classified documents, and was given a 'no reasonable prosecutor' pass by the FBI, Trump's indictments represent a "terrible moment" for America, and that "The only satisfaction may be that the system is working."

Things got a little awkward, however, when Maddow launched into a screed over election denial - during which Hillary Clinton sat in silence.

Awkward!

Watch the entire Maddow-Clinton interview below:

0
Loading...