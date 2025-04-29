Axios Clown Claims Media "Missed" Biden's Mental Decline

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The funniest joke at the White House Correspondent’s dinner Sunday came courtesy of Axios ‘journalist’ Alex Thompson, who suggested that the media didn’t report on Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline because his handlers ‘covered it up’.

Thompson claimed that “Biden’s decline and its cover up by the people around him is a reminder that every White House regardless of Party is capable of deception.”

“But being truth tellers also means telling the truth about ourselves,” he continued, adding “We, myself included, missed a lot of this story and some people trust us less because of that.”

NEW: Axios’ Alex Thompson blames the Biden administration for covering up his metal decline, says the media simply “missed a lot of this story.”



Anyone with eyes and ears could see Biden’s mental decline but now the media is trying to rewrite history by pretending they weren’t… pic.twitter.com/D5jF8kiFSi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 27, 2025

You didn’t “miss” it, you ignored it.

"I don't know how we missed it. It's a great mystery."

They didn't just cover for Biden's decline, they gaslit anyone that pointed it out.

Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/BUfiOylDU3 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 27, 2025

Journalists missing the story pic.twitter.com/cmeQbvLlZa — Janke (@GA_Optimal) April 27, 2025

You also actively denied it was a thing.

“We bear some responsibility for faith in the media being at such lows,” Thompson further stated, adding “I say this because acknowledging errors builds trust and being defensive about it further erodes it. We should have done better.”

No shit.

Legacy Media: We missed a lot of the story about Biden being cognitively impaired for four years.



Joe Biden for four years: pic.twitter.com/K8ciDYwo6C https://t.co/gqJj1AkGlB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

While every conservative was for years screaming about Biden’s brain turning to mush, the media was amplifying Democrats calling him “sharp as a tack.”

If you watched the legacy news media, you'd have no idea how bad he was.



If you scrolled X or even watched Fox News – you'd know there was significant cognitive decline.



The Trump / Biden debate was eye opening for those with their head in the sand. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@MuskDSyndrome) April 27, 2025

They’re the only ones who “missed it.” https://t.co/r2TgYiWggy — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 27, 2025

This was beyond embarrassing, but I kinda miss having a good laugh. — Shadow Files (@shadow_files) April 27, 2025

The revisionism on this is really quite stunning in its brazenness. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

A story so obvious that you have to actually be willing to miss it… — Lester Zirconia 🇺🇸 🇸🇪 (@irvyirv8) April 27, 2025

