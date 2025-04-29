print-icon
print-icon

Axios Clown Claims Media "Missed" Biden's Mental Decline

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The funniest joke at the White House Correspondent’s dinner Sunday came courtesy of Axios ‘journalist’ Alex Thompson, who suggested that the media didn’t report on Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline because his handlers ‘covered it up’.

Thompson claimed that “Biden’s decline and its cover up by the people around him is a reminder that every White House regardless of Party is capable of deception.”

“But being truth tellers also means telling the truth about ourselves,” he continued, adding “We, myself included, missed a lot of this story and some people trust us less because of that.”

You didn’t “miss” it, you ignored it.

You also actively denied it was a thing.

“We bear some responsibility for faith in the media being at such lows,” Thompson further stated, adding “I say this because acknowledging errors builds trust and being defensive about it further erodes it. We should have done better.”

No shit.

While every conservative was for years screaming about Biden’s brain turning to mush, the media was amplifying Democrats calling him “sharp as a tack.”

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...