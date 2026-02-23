Backlash Over Disney's 'Captain Durag' Subsides Once Creator Revealed As Black

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Disney’s latest cartoon misfire, “Captain Durag,” sparked a firestorm of criticism for allegedly stereotyping black culture—until the black creator stepped forward, promptly defusing the leftist mob’s fury.

The character, a black superhero battling “grime” in Slime City with a durag as his cape and mask, debuted amid Black History Month on Disney Jr.’s “Hey AJ!” and was quickly branded an “abomination” online.

Social media erupted with complaints like one X user’s post: “They made a ‘Captain Durag’ in 2026 what the f–ck Disney.” Another called it “wildly tone deaf.”

The concept of Captain Durag is wildly tone deaf. A black superhero with a durag as both his cape and mask, with a literal snow bunny as his sidekick, that is more of a garbage man than a superhero… pic.twitter.com/Dk1SSH1nC3 — Black Culture Is Pop Culture (@BCisPC) February 18, 2026

The backlash intensified from within the black community, prompting Disney to yank several clips from YouTube without an official statement.

Captain Durag is low-key diabolical on black history month https://t.co/TcJ2cUgKhm — I know u are but what am i? (@Only1ThxtHobbit) February 17, 2026

But then creator Camille Corbett, a 28-year-old Jamaican-American artist and comedian, defended her work on X, stating “I created the character Durag Man, now known as Captain Durag on the Disney Show, Hey AJ and I’m just finding out people are finding it problematic? I just wanted our culture to have a superhero of its own!”

I created the character Durag Man, now known as Captain Durag on the Disney Show, Hey AJ and I’m just finding out people are finding it problematic? I just wanted our culture to have a superhero of its own! pic.twitter.com/0Klh7soTPG — Camille Corbett (@TheWittyGirl) February 16, 2026

Corbett told The New York Post that “as a scholar,” she’d “never speak on anything I’ve never experienced,” urging viewers to actually watch the show.

“Hey AJ!” creator Martellus Bennett echoed her on Instagram: “If that offends you, maybe the problem isn’t the durag. Maybe the problem is that you’ve never seen black imagination treated as sacred, heroic and worthy of a cape.”

Bennett described the character as a reflection of black life, pushing back against detractors who saw it as reducing black identity to caricature.

Once Corbett’s identity surfaced, the outrage mostly evaporated—exposing the hypocrisy of critics who slam “stereotypes” until ownership aligns with their identity politics playbook.

We didn't know if this came from one of us or one of them. Can't be too cautious — Balliver Shagnasty (@BeautyfullZo) February 16, 2026

One of them? Who is them?

Also, if you can’t tell the difference between ‘heroic’ characteristics and a stereotype, it might be time to examine why that stereotype exists.

it was either a super black idea or a VERY bad stereotype and the internet couldn’t determine which cause it was too close on the line ? — kenny (@relientkenny) February 17, 2026

and i couldn’t be happier someone black was behind this ??? — kenny (@relientkenny) February 17, 2026

I think it’s funny. I like this show.



And some of y’all need to get over your fucking selves.



Everything does not require a “we shall overcome” moment. Every Black character is not obligated to carry the weight of history on their back. Sometimes it’s just a joke. Sometimes… — AceVane (@AcEvAne) February 17, 2026

Some were still intent on being offended.

Why isnt a durag positive? — Savvy ( ?ˆ?ˆ? ) (@MadamSavvy) February 17, 2026

Ok you’re Jamaican. Please don’t ever try to do a character about black America again. It’s not your culture & you don’t understand us. Please do a Jamaican caricature — Ms.OriginalBlackAmerican ?? (@OriginalBLKAmer) February 17, 2026

“We” you French and not Spanish today? You created a super hero and named him “duragman “ thus gas to be a God damn joke . You’re not FBA but you wish to use the worst of our culture. I feel like you Are you mocking us? Why don’t you create a character named “Flee Man” a super… — Queen (@veraJameswalker) February 17, 2026

Looking through the comments, most of the people who praise this nonsense are non black people. That’s a major problem. It’s also not surprising coming from someone who isn’t a Foundational Black American. We unapologetically reject this trash representation of us. — Lamar ???? FBA B1 (@HTownFBA) February 17, 2026

Let’s face it, there are far worse things to criticise Disney for.

For starters, the company recently abandoned a transgender storyline in a new Pixar show, backing off after internal pushback exposed their agenda to inject gender ideology into kids’ content.

Elon Musk has directly accused Disney CEO Bob Iger of endorsing child sex material, amplifying concerns over the company’s tolerance for predatory themes.

A few years back, Disney announced a new original series for called Pauline in which an 18 year old girl gets impregnated on a one-night stand then catches feelings for the individual responsible, with that individual being SATAN.

Leave it to Disney to call the birth of the Anti-Christ a ‘coming of age’ movie.”

