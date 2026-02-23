print-icon
Backlash Over Disney's 'Captain Durag' Subsides Once Creator Revealed As Black

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Disney’s latest cartoon misfire, “Captain Durag,” sparked a firestorm of criticism for allegedly stereotyping black culture—until the black creator stepped forward, promptly defusing the leftist mob’s fury.

The character, a black superhero battling “grime” in Slime City with a durag as his cape and mask, debuted amid Black History Month on Disney Jr.’s “Hey AJ!” and was quickly branded an “abomination” online.

Social media erupted with complaints like one X user’s post: “They made a ‘Captain Durag’ in 2026 what the f–ck Disney.” Another called it “wildly tone deaf.”

The backlash intensified from within the black community, prompting Disney to yank several clips from YouTube without an official statement.

But then creator Camille Corbett, a 28-year-old Jamaican-American artist and comedian, defended her work on X, stating “I created the character Durag Man, now known as Captain Durag on the Disney Show, Hey AJ and I’m just finding out people are finding it problematic? I just wanted our culture to have a superhero of its own!”

Corbett told The New York Post that “as a scholar,” she’d “never speak on anything I’ve never experienced,” urging viewers to actually watch the show.

“Hey AJ!” creator Martellus Bennett echoed her on Instagram: “If that offends you, maybe the problem isn’t the durag. Maybe the problem is that you’ve never seen black imagination treated as sacred, heroic and worthy of a cape.”

Bennett described the character as a reflection of black life, pushing back against detractors who saw it as reducing black identity to caricature.

Once Corbett’s identity surfaced, the outrage mostly evaporated—exposing the hypocrisy of critics who slam “stereotypes” until ownership aligns with their identity politics playbook.

One of them? Who is them?

Also, if you can’t tell the difference between ‘heroic’ characteristics and a stereotype, it might be time to examine why that stereotype exists.

Some were still intent on being offended.

Let’s face it, there are far worse things to criticise Disney for.

For starters, the company recently abandoned a transgender storyline in a new Pixar show, backing off after internal pushback exposed their agenda to inject gender ideology into kids’ content.

Elon Musk has directly accused Disney CEO Bob Iger of endorsing child sex material, amplifying concerns over the company’s tolerance for predatory themes.

A few years back, Disney announced a new original series for called Pauline in which an 18 year old girl gets impregnated on a one-night stand then catches feelings for the individual responsible, with that individual being SATAN.

Leave it to Disney to call the birth of the Anti-Christ a ‘coming of age’ movie.”

