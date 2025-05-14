Bad Day Sunshine? Climate Dimwits Declare War On The Sun

Authored by Thaddeus McCotter via American Greatness,

Standing with both hands extended for a £50 million squeeze of the public teat, United Kingdom scientists claim the sun you celebrate in song contributes to “runaway climate change.”

And these white-robed high priests of perfidious Albion’s climate cult have a novel idea to control the weather and forestall the impending apocalypse: dimming the sun.

(Apparently, for these climate cult dimwits, sunshine on their shoulders makes them anything but happy.)

Per Simon Kent’s article in Breitbart News, this is not the only harebrained scheme these literal dimwits at Aria (the Advanced Research and Invention Agency) promise for someone else’s money.

According to the Daily Telegraph, a host of possible options for climate control are being considered by scientists with government approval alongside £50 million in taxpayer funds:

Scientists are considering outdoor field trials, which could include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere or brightening clouds to reflect sunshine, as a way to prevent runaway climate change.

Clearly, the old-school itinerant cloud seeders preying upon the angst of drought-riddled farmers and their small towns have nothing on Aria and its siren song of salvation, for they have the entire UK government on board to foot the bill for what should have been named “Operation Daedalus.”

But though the dimwits will be confronting the sun, they assure us that, unlike the heedless youth in Greek mythology who flew too close to the sun, these climate cultists vow to not go down in flames.

According to Professor Mark Symes, there will be “small controlled outdoor experiments on particular approaches.” The professor then went on to preemptively calm any member of the public who had been traumatized by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and had qualms with a lab-coated, modern Prometheus playing God:

“Everything we do is going to be safe by design. We’re absolutely committed to responsible research, including responsible outdoor research… We have strong requirements around the length of time experiments can run for and their reversibility, and we won’t be funding the release of any toxic substances to the environment.”

(Author’s Note: The professor is not funding anything. The British public is.)

See?

The only thing going up in flames is someone else’s money. Besides, what could go wrong when prospectively using “stratospheric aerosol injection” that “would see scientists launching sulfate particles into the Earth’s lower stratosphere at altitudes up 12 miles high?” Unforeseen consequences, you say? Please. Next, you’ll claim that COVID resulted from a lab leak.

Nevertheless, one cannot help but wonder how dimming the sun in that renowned fun-in-the-sun island known as England will prevent climate change. Given the UK’s increasing war on free speech, it is best not to ask or to have “Let the Sunshine In” on your iPod.

Oh, wait. It isn’t just us recalcitrant climate deniers worried about the unforeseen consequences of trying to change the weather?

The Telegraph notes geoengineering projects that seek to artificially alter the climate have proven controversial, with critics arguing they could bring damaging knock-on effects. This has been noted previously when scientists looked to “dimming the sun” as a way to shield the Earth’s surface.

There is a rich irony in environmental radicals who only eat organic foods, blithely supporting using artificial means to unnaturally diminish sunlight. I guess it is the climate cult’s version of “We have to destroy a village to save it”—perhaps with dimwits crooning, “I’m blocking out sunshine” to the tune of Katrina and the Waves 1980s hit?

Regardless, the climate cult—starting with the dimwits—refuses to admit how all the diplomas and degrees in the world cannot render anyone infallible. And therein is another more bitter irony: what if a climate apocalypse is manmade—by dimwits like these messing up nature by trying to stop it?

Anyway, “it’s getting near dawn, when lights close their tired eyes,” and mine are glazing over at the climate cult’s toxic imbecility on display. Suffice to say, however the dimwits give us their “dawn surprise,” we can but hope they don’t usher in the next Ice Age—or worse.

Wait! We cannot succumb to our worst fears. That’s what the climate cultists do. No, Annie is right, “The sun will come up tomorrow.” After all, the British public just bet their bottom £50 million on it, right?