Baltimore Democrats Triggered After Grok Generates Bikini Elon Musk, Sue xAI Over Sexual Deepfakes

The left-wing one-party rule in Baltimore City can barely govern its own imploding metro area. Parts of downtown are ghost towns; the resident exodus has been severe; taxes are through the roof; industry has left; and decades of progressive policies have helped transform large parts of the metro area into crime-ridden no-go zones. Yet somehow, city officials still found the time to weaponize local agencies and go after Elon Musk.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott and the City Council of Baltimore, represented by the Baltimore City Law Department and DiCello Levitt, filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City against Elon Musk's xAI, claiming Grok users were able to create non-consensual sexual deepfakes, including images involving minors, and that the defendants violated Baltimore's Consumer Protection Ordinance.

The core claim in the lawsuit is that Grok was marketed as a general-purpose AI chatbot with supposed safeguards, but in reality, it allegedly allowed users to "undress," sexualize, and manipulate photos of real people, including children, with minimal prompting and without meaningful guardrails or age verification.

"Beginning in late 2025, x.AI expanded Grok's image-generation and image-editing features, which 'edit' existing photographs, including images of private individuals and children, into photorealistic, sexually explicit, or otherwise degrading content. These features allow Grok, with minimal prompting, to 'undress,' sexualize, or otherwise manipulate images uploaded by or depicting third parties," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit claims xAI knew the chatbot could be abused on a large scale. It cites allegations that millions of sexualized images were generated in a short period, including thousands that appeared to depict children, and argues users in the metro area were exposed either to the content itself or to the risk that their own images could be turned into deepfakes.

"These deepfakes, especially those depicting minors, have traumatic, lifelong consequences for victims, who are left with no way to prevent the spread of disturbing, sexualized images created of them without their consent," Mayor Scott wrote in a statement.

The only image in the lawsuit:

DiCello Levitt Founding Partner Adam Levitt stated, "The City is setting a powerful example for municipalities nationwide in confronting a novel and rapidly advancing technology, and an emerging area of law, where accountability has not yet caught up with innovation."

Baltimore is seeking civil penalties, injunctive relief, restitution, disgorgement, and a jury trial.

What's odd is that Baltimore City officials weirdly found the time to hyperfocus on all things Elon Musk while ignoring all other chatbot companies. This lawsuit is merely a copy of how anti-free-speech Europeans went after Grok over nonconsensual deepfake images while failing to address other chatbots.

We wonder why Baltimore was chosen to target Musk. Let's not forget this is political warfare from the high-ups of the Democratic Party.

Mayor Scott appears to have Soros connections.

The Govenor of Maryland with Alex Soros ...

Perhaps the lawsuit from Baltimore is merely a shakedown of the world's richest man. These local Democrats have badly mismanaged the city's finances due to overspending and deficit woes. This mismanagement and failed progressive policies have sparked an exodus of residents, and since 2000, the metro area's population has declined by 1% per year, according to the city's own data.

This is political warfare. Shouldn't Baltimore focus on rebuilding the Key Bridge or stopping the mass hemorrhaging of residents, or perhaps the power bill crisis?

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