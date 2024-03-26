Baltimore City Implodes: Police Force Collapses, Only Three Officers Patrolled Major District 

How it started.

How it's going...

Baltimore is now facing apocalyptic levels of policing shortages.



Last week, THREE police officers patrolled a whole district of 61,000 residents.



Police are now UNABLE to respond to calls, including for child assault.



The department is now postponing police training in an… pic.twitter.com/4XhEURoR4d — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 25, 2024

The radical leftists in control of Baltimore City Hall have plunged the metro area just north of Washington, DC, into apocalyptic levels. We advise readers to entirely avoid the metro area as violent crime spirals out of control.

Failed social justice reforms, defunding the police, and widespread mistrust of the police have resulted in a skeleton police force that will no longer be able to protect residents in some regions of the city.

Fox Baltimore reported last Tuesday that only three police officers were on duty for the Southern Police District, which includes more than 61,000 residents.

Several radio transmissions of a police dispatcher pleaded for additional officers as 911 calls came pouring in. At least ten calls went unanswered in a matter of minutes.

"You are endangering the lives of police officers on duty and what that does is endanger the lives of the citizens," said Betsy Smith with the National Police Association.

Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for pushing failed social justice reforms and defunding the police that have left some areas of the metro area ungovernable as gangs roam free. Meanwhile, Democrats are obsessed with attempting to strip Second Amendment rights from residents, jeopardizing their ability to defend themselves.

"This catastrophic failure is a direct result of WOKE policies and extremely poor leadership from the Mayor. Baltimore is now seeing the results of the unending war on the police in Baltimore City. The failure to support the police is a total failure on behalf of Baltimore's elected leaders, and this disaster is the end result!" Del. Nino Mangione, R-Baltimore County, said in a statement.

No Democrat will ever be held accountable for failed policies that have unleashed widespread lawlessness across the metro area. Avoid Baltimore as it implodes. Remember, the collapsing police force means more 9-11 calls will go unanswered.