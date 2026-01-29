"Bananas And Rice" Woman Arrested By DHS For Rioting In Minneapolis

In an effort to crack down on violent rioters in Minneapolis, MN, federal authorities have arrested 16 people identified as alleged participants who assaulted ICE agents in order to obstruct them from carrying out deportation arrests.

One of the suspects is Nasra Ahmed, 23, of Minnesota, who rose to national notoriety after remarks she made during a Jan. 21 news conference comparing Somali American identity to a cultural mix she described as “bananas and rice,” a phrase that quickly spread across social media.

A child of Somali migrants, Ahmed claimed during a press conference that she had been wrongly detained (kidnapped) by ICE agents simply for being Somali in the vicinity of an ICE operation. She also claimed that she had been held for two days without reason and that agents "brutalized" her and called her "racial slurs" during interrogation. Democrats and the far-left media seized on the story as evidence that ICE was "out of control" and using random "racial profiling" in Minneapolis.

Critics noted that there was no evidence to back Ahmed's claims of abuse and that she seemed to be very excited to become the center of media attention, suggesting that she was going to "go down in history" for standing up to ICE. Immigration officials stated that Ahmed was not an innocent bystander and she was, in fact, detained for trying to interfere with an ICE arrest.

Ahmed took to the media stage to wax philosophical about her courageous fight against ICE and what it means to be a Somali in America. “It’s kind of like bananas and rice,” Ahmed said. “People don’t think you can eat bananas with rice, but that’s what it’s like to be Somali and American.”

Her bizarre "bananas and rice" analogy went viral as another example of the low-end IQ standards associated with Somali migrants, coupled with their now legendary overconfidence.

Today, the activist's bananas and rice are back in hot water after she was arrested again by DHS for alleged participation in violent riots. Nasra Ahmed is charged with spitting on agents, throwing eggs at them and resisting arrest.

Rice and Bananas pic.twitter.com/du8oojETE8 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 28, 2026

Attorney General Pam Bondi was on the ground in Minneapolis this week to oversee the arrests, largely based on video footage of identified activists engaging in attacks on agents.

“Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement - people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement rights."

“We expect more arrests to come,” Bondi added. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: NOTHING will stop President Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law."

The crackdown comes after the death of Anti-ICE activist Alex Pretti, who was also misrepresented as a "peaceful protester" by the media, only to be later exposed in video footage participating in violent attacks on ICE agents in the days leading up to the confrontation that ended in his shooting.

The pattern is becoming rather obvious: Activists and paid agitators interfere with ICE arrests (often violently). Activists face consequences. Journalists and Democrats cry foul and claim they were poor innocent victims. Then, new information comes to light which ultimately reveals the activists were not innocent at all.

The political left jumps on the headlines to spread anti-deportation sentiment, then retracts quietly when these headlines prove to be false. They know that a large percentage of the Democrat base does not independently investigate information and sources and will continue to believe the first media claims they see as if they are a proven fact.

It's the reason why debating the political left has become a superfluous exercise - They live in an entirely separate and delusional universe based on completely fabricated conclusions.