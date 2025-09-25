print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Bangkok Street Implodes in Jaw-Dropping Sinkhole

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A chunk of Bangkok’s busy Samsen Road collapsed in a dramatic sinkhole on Wednesday, snapping power poles, dragging cars into the abyss, and forcing evacuations as videos of the disaster ricocheted across social media.

The 900-square-meter crater plunged roughly 50 meters deep, carving through four lanes of asphalt and stopping just short of a police station. Authorities report three vehicles were damaged, but, miraculously, no casualties were reported according to AP

Officials pointed to ongoing underground construction as the likely trigger: soil leaking into a train tunnel beneath the street appears to have undermined the foundation, rupturing water lines, which accelerated the collapse.

Bangkok’s governor ordered evacuations for nearby hospital wards and the adjacent police station, while crews scrambled to stabilize the site amid the city’s monsoon conditions.

Emergency efforts are now in overdrive: over 50,000 sandbags, rocks and debris have been deployed to plug the gaping hole and stem further soil collapse, while engineers race to restore power, water, and public confidence.

The city’s purple line subway project, under which the collapse happened, faces mounting scrutiny, and the disaster is being widely viewed as a test of Bangkok’s infrastructure resilience.

Loading recommendations...