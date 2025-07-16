Batman Vs The Joker: Democrats Will Double Down On Chaos To Save Their Party

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

Whenever I think of the behavior of the Democratic Party and the political left in general I can’t help but think of the philosophy of Batman’s nefarious arch-nemesis, The Joker. And yes, I’m saying that to understand leftists all you really need to do is read comic books.

Batman, of course, represents unflinching law, order and justice. He’s a vigilante, but a vigilante with more respect for the law than most police and politicians in his fictional realm of Gotham City. The Joker, on the other hand, represents pure chaos and the unhinged, unadulterated desire for power. Not traditional power (the means to control) but the archaic power to corrupt and destroy.

The Joker is a pure psychopath that believes his evil is a universal truth; that normal people hide behind “social constructs” to avoid admitting they want to burn down the world just like he does. He revels in the despair of calamity and the fall of moral righteousness.

I’m specifically reminded of Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Batman Begins’ in which Commissioner Gordon first warns Batman about “escalation” and reveals the calling card of the Joker:

“What about escalation? …We start carrying semi-automatics, they buy automatics. We start wearing Kevlar, they buy armor piercing rounds…And, you’re wearing a mask. Jumping off rooftops…”

In my past analysis of the political left and their habits I’ve noted many times that they seem random and unstable but they do follow some limited rules.

Rule #1 is: Leftists never admit they are wrong. Rule #2 is: Leftists ALWAYS double down.

In other words, when they think they are losing the ability to disrupt public order and upend societal norms, they will escalate. Diplomacy is not in their nature.

The Republican Party, conservatives, moderates and even some liberals turned to Donald Trump because of his uncompromising stance on the chaos embraced by Democrats. This madness led us down a dark path of medical tyranny. It led us to woke indoctrination in public schools, race riots in American streets, trannies in the military, a stagflationary crisis and a president with a brain like cabbage.

This is not to say that Trump doesn’t have his failings; we all know he does. However, many people are willing to overlook those shortfalls as long as his administration continues to remove the leftist cancer from our fragile institutions.

When confronted with hard questions on why progressive activists do things that violate their own supposed code of ethics, invariably they will say that logic does not matter. Their goal is to “burn it all down”. That’s it. There are no ethics. There is no other rationale (it’s the Joker philosophy incarnate).

Trump gained massive favor because he promised to bring the hammer down on these arsonists without remorse.

In the beginning the political left didn’t know what hit them. Federal funding was cut off and NGOs were throttled. Their historic sources of financial support are disappearing. Corporations that backed them a year ago are running in the other direction. They used to be able to operate nationally with impunity but now they’re relegated to petty mob actions in deep blue cities like LA, New York or Seattle where they can still find support among Democrat officials.

That said, I suspect what we are seeing the past month in New York with the rising success of Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is not desperation, but escalation.

Democrats as a party have rarely been grounded in moderation, but they have always been careful to hide their true intentions when it comes to their political goals. Socialism in the US is treated as a four-letter-word and most Dems have long sought to water down their association with the term. Whenever conservatives accuse Democrats of engaging in socialist or communist agendas they quickly accuse us of being “conspiracy theorists”.

But that tactic no longer works and instead of seeking to sterilize their image the Democrats are now doubling down and openly embracing the socialist/communist platform. They are no longer compromising by trying to hide their true intent. They are going full bore hammer and sickle with no shame.

In other words, leftist insanity pushes moderates further to the right, and the further to the right people go, the more extreme leftists will become. Think they can’t get any worse than they are now? Think again…

Democrat leaders initially criticized Mamdani’s campaign as going too far, but his appeal among New York’s progressive population is undeniable. They claim it’s because he argues his ideas with clarity, but I would say that his policies are in fact a mish-mash of socialist and Marxist mechanics that have failed time and time again throughout history.

Mamdani will drive out most major businesses and wealthy taxpayers (who already provide around 50% of all tax revenues in NYC). Jobs will disappear. Government interference in housing markets, including rent freezes, will force property owners to sell instead of lease. Efforts to construct government funded housing will take a decade or longer and the cost to taxpayers would be immense. The housing supply will implode and lower income workers will not be able to find a home, so they will all leave.

It’s not difficult to predict how the situation will go if this guy becomes mayor. Yet, the progressive media is starting to court Mamdani and promote his campaign. Democrats are saying that the candidate represents a new path for their party. Keep in mind that Mamdani’s theories on society are built on the same woke nonsense that led to the complete obliteration of the Democrats in 2024. So, why are they doubling down?

Again, socialism/Marxism/communism are the archetypal counterpoints to the things leftists hate most: Conservatives, Capitalism (free markets), Christian morality, law and order, western culture and nationalism at the expense of globalism. They might not realize it yet, but they are looking for a Joker to counter our Batman and they think they’ve found him in the costume of hardcore socialism.

They could admit they are wrong; that their ideals do not appeal to the public and that their efforts to “deconstruct” American social norms are rooted in malice rather than good intentions. They could accept that they do not represent the majority of the population as they originally assumed. They could apologize and promise to stop forcing their degenerate views on the masses.

But then again, that would require them to violate Rule #1.

And so, as “populism” continues to gain public favor and Americans focus more on America and less on globalism, Democrats and liberals will drift further and further from the shore into the frenzy of the socialist storm. They may even find some initial success there.

We saw this in Canada where liberal voters in that country chose to replace Justin Trudeau (an insufferable woke leftist that nearly destroyed their economy) with an even more militant leftist/globalist in the form of Mark Carney.

Leftists in the US will rally around uncompromising socialists like Mamdani because they’re tired of pretending that they care about “democracy”, free markets, property rights, moral codes or freedom in general. They need an all encompassing vision, even if it’s a monstrous and dystopian one. And, they want leadership that is transparent and unapologetic in its psychopathic intent. They don’t want to play the role of humanitarians anymore – They want to take the mask off and taste the flavors of blood and power.

They want to unleash their inner Joker.

For the rest of us this means there will be many more clashes, more mob actions, more violence and very little peace for the foreseeable future. Remember, the goal is to “burn everything down” so that the left (and the globalists) can rebuild the nation with their own agenda in mind. Democrats will welcome the most extreme leaders, because if they don’t they know they will be forced to do the worst thing imaginable: Self reflect and change their ways.

