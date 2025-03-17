"This Is Bats**t Crazy": Judge Now Demanding DOJ Reveal Classified Information On Deportation Flights

US District Judge James Boasberg on Monday held a hearing after the Trump administration refused to turn two plane-fulls of criminal migrants around mid-flight, and may have allowed a third plane to depart following his Saturday order halting the deportations of suspected Tren de Aragua gang members.

Judge James Boasberg, 2023

Boasberg on Saturday temporarily halted the Trump administration from using the 1789 Alien Enemies Act to deport the illegal immigrants, however DOJ lawyers told the judge that there were already two planes in the air - one headed for Honduras, and the other headed for El Salvador.

While the judge verbally ordered the planes to be turned around, the directive was not included in his written order.

Power Play

As journalist Julie Kelly reports, Monday's hearing was a complete power play by Boasberg. Kelly documented the exchange on X:

Boasberg: I have scheduled this hearing for fact finding on government's response to my order. Focus on timeline involved and get a sense of numbers of people here. I just want "facts" not planning to issue any ruling about the government's conduct. Boasberg asks DOJ if it's still true that the 5 individual plaintiffs are in the US. DOJ says yes. "How many planes departed the US on Saturday under the proclamation?" DOJ says flights complied with his order but won't disclose more to anyone. Boasberg: "Anyone including me?"

DOJ: "Yes."

Boasberg: "Based on what?" DOJ cites national security concerns, flight patterns. Boasberg: "You're saying it's classified? I can receive classified information. Or there is some other basis?Why are you showing up today without answers?" Nothing but a power play.

"I’m just asking how you think my equitable powers do not attach to a plane that has departed the U.S., even if it’s in international airspace," Boasberg said.

Boasberg then demanded the DOJ answer a list of questions, including;

How many planes left at any time Saturday based solely on the proclamation.

How many people were on each plane.

In what country did the planes land.

What time did they take off and land.

When were they in air space.

What time were individuals on the plane transferred to custody.

As Kelly notes further, "There are three flights at issue: two that left before any written order (and that DOJ says did not include individuals covered under the Alien Enemies Act) and one that might have departed after Boasberg's minute order posted around 7:30pm on Saturday," adding "ACLU wants a sworn statement that third flight did not include illegals covered by proclamation. Boasberg tells DOJ he will order the govt to file a sworn declaration as to the third flight."

Boasberg then made the argument that the DOJ should not have allowed any planes to take off on Saturday because they knew Boasberg had a hearing scheduled for 5pm...

In other words, he's arguing that the Trump administration should not have executed the President's lawful order because he (Boasberg) was going to hold a hearing, and maybe stop the government from deporting the immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act.

"This is batshit crazy," said Kelly, adding that she would "love to see Boasberg's comms with ACLU before lawsuit was filed Saturday morning."

Judge Boasberg demands the Justice Department must disclose highly classified information about a national-security operation involving the worst terrorists and one of America's strongest allies in the Western Hemisphere.



This will have serious consequences for the… https://t.co/aLbzsO7JCH — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 17, 2025

Stay tuned for more...