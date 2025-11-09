"Terrible Thing For Democracy": BBC Top Brass Out After Misleading Trump Documentary

Update (1600ET): President Trump was quick to notice the 'resignations' and didn't hold back in a post on his Truth Social media feed:

The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught "doctoring" my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th. Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt 'Journalists." These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!

We think the smile on his face below says it all.

As we detailed earlier, two top BBC executives are out amid a scandal over deceptive editing of a speech President Donald Trump gave on January 6th, 2021.

Director General Tim Davie and the outlet's news CEO, Deborah Turness, have resigned amid the controversy.

"I wanted to let you know that I have decided to leave the BBC after 20 years," Davie said in a statement, adding "This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days."

Davie's claim that "I have decided" is undoubtedly more fake news. These people can't seem to stop lying.

According to the misleading clip, Trump said to supporters: "We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not gonna have a country anymore."

The comments were in fact made roughly 54 minutes apart, and meant to make it look like Trump incited the Jan. 6 capitol riot. Footage of protesters shown marching toward the Capitol immediately after the clip was in fact from before Trump began addressing supporters.

BBC EDITED Trump’s quotes on January 6th to make it look like he was calling for an insurrection



The BBC is "100% fake news," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Telegraph on Friday, adding that UK taxpayers are being "forced to foot the bill for a Leftist propaganda machine."

“Every time I travel to the United Kingdom with President Trump and am forced to watch the BBC in our hotel rooms, it ruins my day listening to their blatant propaganda and lies about the president of the United States and all that he’s doing to make America better and the world a safer place.” -Karoline Leavitt

On Saturday, it was reported that the BBC is expected to apologize for the deceptive edit, with a spokesperson telling The Guardian that the organization's chair would provide a "full response to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Monday."

The newspaper said its reporting was based on a memo written by Michael Prescott, a former adviser to the BBC’s editorial guidelines and standards committee. Prescott left his role earlier this year and has not commented on the document, understood to have been leaked by a whistleblower. It published an extract that read: “It was completely misleading to edit the clip in the way Panorama aired it. The fact that he did not explicitly exhort supporters to go down and fight at Capitol Hill was one of the reasons there were no federal charges for incitement to riot.” The memo reportedly added that Prescott, a communications consultant and former political journalist, had raised concerns about the way BBC Arabic covered the war in Gaza. -Guardian