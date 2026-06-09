Belfast Horror: African Migrant Tries To Saw Off Victim's Head In Street Attack

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity,

Authorities and the media have scrambled to soften language around a graphic knife assault last night by an apparant African migrant that has left a local Belfast man fighting for his life with devastating injuries.

Horrifcic footage shows the attacker straddling the victim and repeatedly stabbing his head before sawing at his neck in a clear attempt to behead him. Bystanders screamed in horror as the attack unfolded. However, police have described it as nothing more than a "stabbing incident" involving "a man."

The assault happened shortly after 10:30pm on Monday on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast. the attacker hacked at his victim's head and neck with a small box cutter style Stanley knife. Locals rushed in to drag the assailant off, batting him with blunt objects before police finally arrived.

African migrant just tried to behead a white man in North Belfast, Ireland. Video is too graphic to post. pic.twitter.com/ih5uVA4px6 - End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2026

Bystanders could be heard yelling: "He's trying to cut his head off."

The victim is understood to be alive in hospital at the time of writing but has sustained life-altering injuries. Speculation online points to the possibility he has lost both eyes after the frenzied assault.

WARNING - EXTREMELY GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Watch video

The Police Service of Northern Ireland issued a statement calling it merely a "stabbing incident." They confirmed one man has been arrested and another taken to hospital with serious injuries. There was no mention of the attacker's background, immigration status, or the obvious attempt to decapitate the victim.

Just another 'stabbing' by a 'man', nothing else to see here. https://t.co/f0KdwKNF7d - m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) June 9, 2026

It wasn't just a "stabbing incident". We all saw the video. The migrant was attempting to saw a guys head off - Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) June 9, 2026

The media is not focusing on the incident.

Woke up expecting that Belfast horror to be all over the media.



BBC and Sky front pages. Nowhere. pic.twitter.com/MEQuVIUzUx - Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 9, 2026

The BBC buried a report with the headline "Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after stabbing."

Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after stabbing https://t.co/QrQVLvxssq - BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 9, 2026

A man has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a stabbing in north Belfast. https://t.co/v7Pljb5woz - BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) June 9, 2026

Irish state media did the same.

Irish State TV already trying to downplay the beheading attempt: pic.twitter.com/jaK96zLBp1 - End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2026

The gap between what the footage shows and what official channels reported sparked immediate fury online.

Deport these horrible bastards out of our fucking country



STOP LETTING THEM IN!!!



Left wing fucking lunatics want this on our streets, absolute scumbags.



Third world horrible bastards ? https://t.co/he71pQGMKu - G ????????? (@ggh1992) June 9, 2026

? You have all seen the Belfast footage by now. A man nearly beheaded on a public street in broad daylight. Only saved because three brave locals ran in and stopped it themselves.

The police were not there. The government was not there. Ordinary people saved that man's life.

And... - David Shaw (@David90shaw) June 9, 2026

The post continues, "...Ordinary people saved that man's life. And while that was happening Keir Starmer was in Westminster figuring out how to arrest you for posting about it. Open borders. Two tier policing. Unarmed citizens fighting off attackers alone. This is the Britain Labour built."

Others stated they wouldn't have been surprised to see the locals who tried to subdue the attacker being arrested, a reference to revelations regarding the Henry Nowak case.

Leftist apologists immediately rushed to psychiatric excuses before any details emerge about the attacker's identity, background, or possible motive.

The recurring question remains the same. How many of these daily attacks on native people have to happen before meaningful action in the form of closing the borders and mass remigration are instituted?