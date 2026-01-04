Berenson: Just How Insane Did Democrats Become On Immigration?

Authored by Alex Berenson via Unreported Truths,

Almost six years ago, Democrats published the world’s longest political suicide note — their 2020 election platform on immigration.

CREATING A 21ST CENTURY IMMIGRATION SYSTEM has now vanished from the Democratic Party Website. But the Internet is forever, and the archived document remains easily findable. It makes a fascinating read.

In almost 2,000 words, the platform does not mention “border security” once. It does use the word “illegal” — referring to “President Trump’s illegal, chaotic, and reckless changes” to immigration. “Undocumented” comes up once too, in a promise to offer citizenship to “millions of undocumented workers, caregivers, students, and children.”

Among the platform’s other high notes:

We will protect and expand the existing asylum system and other humanitarian protections… Democrats will end Trump Administration policies that deny protected entry to asylum seekers… we will end prosecution of asylum seekers at the border and policies that force them to apply from “safe third countries,” which are far from safe.

We will also eliminate unfair barriers to naturalization…

Democrats believe family unity should be a guiding principle for our immigration policy. We will prioritize family reunification for children still separated from their families…

[W]e will end workplace and community raids. We will protect sensitive locations like our schools, houses of worship, health care facilities, benefits offices, and DMVs [Note: this may be the first time anyone has ever called a DMV office a “sensitive” place] from immigration enforcement actions…

We believe detention should be a last resort, not the default. Democrats will prioritize investments in more effective and cost-efficient community-based alternatives…

(You want reckless? We’ll give you reckless!)

In other words: Come on in. The water’s fine.

The platform promises an interlocking series of guarantees and policy changes that would not merely reduce but as a practical matter end any restrictions against immigration, legal or otherwise.

Basically, the Democratic Party vowed that if it ran the federal government, it would open American borders to anyone and everyone in the world who could reach them.

The asylum promises were especially important.

As even the “American Immigration Council” — which despite its anodyne name is funded by immigration lawyers and relentlessly pushes open borders — has explained:

Since the second term of the Obama administration, however, U.S. asylum policy has become hopelessly entangled with border management. As part of global displacement challenges, many more people than ever before started coming to the United States to request asylum; at the same time, those people came from places beyond Mexico and had more complex needs than the working-age adults who had made up most migration in the past.

“More complex needs” is a polite way to say “people uninterested in working.”

The Democratic platform explicitly encouraged those arrivals. All they had to do was make an asylum claim, with or without credible evidence. How could border officials possibly check their stories? At that point they would be allowed in — and would not face any meaningful enforcement, ever.

Given these incentives, it is no surprise immigrant caravans started moving north only weeks after Election Day in 2020 — even before Joe Biden was officially sworn in.

And the flood continued, as migrants very quickly realized the Democrats had meant every word. They understood they would be greeted with open arms — and checkbooks. An increasingly professionalized industry of smugglers emerged to organize and transport them.

Supply creates its own demand, whatever the product.

In January 2023, the Biden Administration took the inevitable final step, a creating what it called a “Humanitarian Parole Program.” The plan allowed in another 360,000 migrants a year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela without even requiring them to reach the southern border or have any legal basis for admission. If they could afford a plane ticket and find someone — anyone — in the United States to sponsor them, they could fly in.

The goal of the Bidenites was nakedly political. They hoped to make the border look better. But as a practical matter the program eliminated the last barrier to entry — that would-be migrants physically arrive at the border. Even the 2020 Democratic platform hadn’t (explicitly) gone that far.

How the Democrats got to this point is its own story, and worth exploring. So is the question of what happens next.

But for now it is simply worth understanding that the collapse of any immigration restrictions was a feature, not a bug. Nearly 10 million people came to the United States under the Biden Administration — the largest surge either in raw numbers or as a percentage of the population at least since the Civil War.

The only surprise is that the total wasn’t even higher.