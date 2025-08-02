"Turn Your Vagina Into A Pair Of Balls" - The Berenson-Smith Debate Bloodbath Post-Mortem

Last night’s debate was a feisty one to say the least… born out of a Twitter beef between comedian Dave Smith and writer Alex Berenson, Rav Arora (of the Illusion of Consensus podcast) arranged and hosted it.

Berenson kicked off by playing a 10-year old clip in which Smith makes a joke about the Holocaust as evidence of Dave’s Holocaust denial:

Smith rejected this as dishonest and evasive: “We could talk about issues that I believe in or issues that you believe in… but you want to do this bitch smear job shit.”

In a mocking tone: “Ooh, you spoke to Richard Spencer in 2017 and made a joke with him. Like really scumbag?”

Flipping the guilt-by-association accusation back at Berenson: “You worked at the New York Times while they were selling the war in Iraq. Who was your favorite person to have lunch with… Judith Miller or was it Michael Gordon? Which one of the mouthpieces for war criminals did you enjoy working with the most as they got a million people killed in Iraq?”

Smith ended the introduction with the line of the night: “Put your thumb in your mouth, blow really hard, and try to turn your vagina into a pair of balls”

And it sent downhill from there...

Aside from this, there was much back and forth about Daryl Cooper (who seems to get brought up in every debate). We include the full debate below but a forewarning: it was a shit show. We aim to host more productive debates in our series but if you want to see a verbal boxing match, here you go: