Bezos's Ex Donates $640 Million - With Most Going To Far-Left Groups Boosting Migrant Criminals, Trans Athletes

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, the third-wealthiest woman in the US, has awarded $640 million in new charitable donations - with most of it going to far-left nonprofits pushing left-wing causes, including assisting migrants who commit crimes and promoting transgender biological males who compete against women, the NY Post reports.

Scott will provide 67 migrant-advocacy organizations a combined $122 million for legal aid and other assistance, according to an analysis of 361 awards she announced Tuesday through her foundation Yield Giving. The big winners include the Florida Immigrant Coalition, which vehemently opposes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ crackdown on migrants who commit crimes; and the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition, which is fighting that state’s efforts to increase illegal-migrant enforcement. Both scored $2 million awards. -NY Post

Scott also awarded $117 million to prisoner-advocacy groups, $72 million to 43 groups which promote "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" and supporting transgender boys who routinely ruin athletics for biological females (feminists MIA).

"Bezos’ wife is using the profits he made through capitalism to [fund] the rope that will hang capitalism," said Heritage Foundation senior fellow, Mike Gonzalez, adding "The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them," to quote Lenin.

"These things that she’s donating money to – whether it’s transgender ideas, helping illegals, prisoner rights, climate change – they’re all trying to transform our system away from capitalism," Gonzalez continued.

Scott, who was married to Jeff Bezos for nearly 25 years and has four children with him, parted ways with the Amazon.com founder with $38.3 billion in Amazon stock. In Dec. 2022 she launched a database of her charitable gifts under the name Yield Giving.

She then began soliciting applications from community-led nonprofits in need of financial assistants - which were required to have budgets ranging between $1 and $5 million, and missions "to advance the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means," according to the website.

According to the Post, the $640 awarded by Yield Giving during this first round of donations is more than double what Scott had initially pledged - with 361 of the 6,530 charities which applied receiving awards of either $1 million or $2 million.

Megan Peterson, executive director of Gender Justice, cheered Scott’s $2 million “gift” to her nonprofit, saying in a statement it “could not come at a more crucial time” with “a conservative legal movement threatening our fundamental rights here in Minnesota, North Dakota, and across the United States.” “Building and sustaining a world free of gender barriers requires community organization, education, and changing the ways we talk and think about gender,” added Peterson, whose group recently won lawsuits regarding access to emergency contraception and the rights of trans youth to play sports that are not their biological gender. -NY Post

At least $16 million out of $72 million handed out to LGBTQ causes were nonprofits promoting transgender athletes in female sports - including the ACLU of Alabama.

"Democrats running cities across America do this every day with our money, and that’s the real battle we need to keep fighting," said NY Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Brooklyn), who said that Scott's spending on leftist causes is "unfortunate - but it's her personal money."