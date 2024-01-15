Biden Angry With Republicans Trying To Stop Kids Seeing Gay Porn

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a radio interview, Joe Biden expressed disbelief that Republicans have a problem with gay porn books being made available to children as young as six years old in schools across the country.

Biden claimed that Republicans are trying to ban books, a tactic that has been repeatedly used to downplay the fact that sexually explicit material and books promoting transgenderism are being placed in school libraries.

“The idea that you can be told that you can’t read certain books. This is the United States of America, for God’s sake!” Biden stated.

He added “These guys are afraid of the truth!”

I'm amazed by how many people actually believe these lies. No one is banning books, they are taking inappropriate and sexually explicit books out of elementary school libraries — MacheteDeMaceo (@machmaceo) January 14, 2024

As we have repeatedly highlighted, the specific books being referred to, titles such as Gender Queer and All Boys Are Blue, contain overtly sexual themes and pornographic imagery.

Even the author of Gender Queer admitted that the book is not suitable for children.

Biden and the Democrats keep pushing the lie that Conservatives are on a quest to ban books.

When asked about the subject, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz claimed that “they’re trying to ban Charlotte’s Web,” which is not true.

Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, a top Biden surrogate, claims "they're trying to ban Charlotte's Web here in Iowa" (which is a complete lie) pic.twitter.com/nxcJCuXyKr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2024

We have previously noted that Walz has overseen efforts to enshrine transgender surgery on children as a legal right in his state.

MN Governor Tim Walz signs a "gender-affirming" executive order to safeguard transgender procedures.



By his side at the photo op, he placed a 12-year-old transgender child, a young boy, and a little girl holding a stuffed animal. pic.twitter.com/BT0Cc9edhQ — Clarity (@covid_clarity) March 9, 2023

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says restricting sex changes for kids is "using the state apparatus to bring cruelty down on the most innocent amongst us." pic.twitter.com/ZGNHHcQ7es — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) March 16, 2023

He can read Gender Queer and All Boys Are Blue all he wants. All we’re asking is that if there is a child of the age he would like to sniff, that they are not exposed to that vile content without parental consent. — Dad of the Desert (@DadoftheDesert) January 14, 2024

Trans propaganda for children is the truth you say? — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) January 14, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews