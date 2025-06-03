Biden Autopen Scandal Widens As DOJ Investigates Pardons

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating pardons granted by former President Joe Biden - specifically looking at whether he was mentally competent to make decisions, and whether he knew about his administration's copious use of Autopen.

According to an email from DOJ pardon attorney Ed Martin seen by Reuters, the investigation involves whether Biden "was competent and whether others were taking advantage of him through use of AutoPen or other means."

Martin's email states that the investigation is focused on said pardons to members of the Biden family, as well as clemency which spared 37 federal inmates from the death penalty - converting their sentences to life in prison.

Shortly before he left office, 'Biden' pardoned five members of his family, claiming he wanted to protect them from politically motivated investigations. Siblings James Biden, Frank Biden and Valerie Biden Owens, their spouses, and of course Hunter Biden all received pardons. Hunter had pleaded guilty to tax violations and was convicted on firearms-related charges. Some are suggesting that Hunter's was the only one Biden may have actually signed...

The fact that the 'B' in Biden's purported signature on the Hunter pardon looks completely different from the autopen version should all by itself be grounds for serious scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/NaKzRMydNv — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 17, 2025

"We're gonna start looking into this whole thing with who signed this legislation. Who signed legislation opening our border? I don't think he knew," President Donald Trump told reporters on Capitol Hill last month while attending a closed-door meeting of House Republicans.

"Who was operating the autopen?" Trump asked, adding "You know who signed it? Radical left lunatics who were running our country. And the autopen signed it."

Trump is now referring to the last administration as 'The AUTOPEN'

President Trump has started referring to the previous administration as “The AUTOPEN” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SmiagY3j2g — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 2, 2025

According to a report issued late last month, most of Biden's 162 executive orders issued over the course of his presidency were signed via AutoPen, a device used to automatically affix a signature to a document.

According to the Oversight Project, dedicated to government accountability, practically every order signed by Biden was signed via autopen, with the exception of his announcement withdrawing from the 2024 presidential election. The Oversight Project cited House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who questioned Biden on an executive order affecting liquefied natural gas (LNG) and reported that the president didn’t remember signing the order. “He looks at me, stunned, and he said, ‘I didn’t do that,’” Johnson recounted. He continued, “And I said to him, ‘Mr. President, yes you did, it was an executive order, like, you know, three weeks ago.’ And he goes, ‘No, I didn’t do that.’ … It occurred to me … he was not lying to me. He genuinely did not know what he had signed.” -Washington Stand

Trump and his supporters claim that Biden's use of the device invalidated his actions, which the former president - whose brain has consisted of pea soup for years - may not have been fully aware of. It's unknown whether Biden used autopen on pardons, however a March investigation by the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project suggests most or all of them were.

🚨 Autopen Update 🚨

We analyzed Biden's Jan. 19, 2025 "pardons" for:



-Biden Family Members

-Anthony Fauci

-General Milley

-J6 Committee

-Gerald Lundergan



They all have the same exact Biden autopen signature https://t.co/jc6mkx37il pic.twitter.com/8VeBDwLNv7 — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) March 11, 2025

In a March post to Truth Social, President Trump wrote: "The 'Pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!"

In March Trump acknowledged his own use of autopen - saying "We may use it, as an example, to send some young person a letter, because it's nice."