Biden Autopen Use Increased As Cognitive Decline Deepened, Analysis Finds

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Oversight Project has released a disturbing new findings showing an apparent correlation between the increased use of autopen signatures and Joe Biden’s worsening mental decline.

The group previously found that two different autopens were used, pointing out that Neera Tanden was the White House Staff Secretary when Biden autopenned pardons from a golf course in the US Virgin Islands.

You were White House Staff Secretary when Biden autopenned pardons from the golf course in USVI.



This you? https://t.co/26z9C6cE7m pic.twitter.com/7btD2RTX0N — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) March 17, 2025

The organisation released further analysis finding that Biden’s pardons for family members, Anthony Fauci, General Milley, J6 Committee members, and Gerald Lundergan were all autopenned.

🚨 Autopen Update 🚨

We analyzed Biden's Jan. 19, 2025 "pardons" for:



-Biden Family Members

-Anthony Fauci

-General Milley

-J6 Committee

-Gerald Lundergan



They all have the same exact Biden autopen signature https://t.co/jc6mkx37il pic.twitter.com/8VeBDwLNv7 — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) March 11, 2025

Now a further analysis of Executive Order signatures shows an “increased use of the autopen as President Biden’s mental and physical decline accelerated,” according to the group.

The findings show that Biden used a wet signature on every single Executive Order during his first 18 months in office.

However, this radically changed in late Spring of 2022 when around half of the orders were autopenned. By the Summer, 100 percent of the orders were being signed by autopen.

In 2023, two thirds of the orders were autopenned, and in 2024 that figure rose to three quarters, before again hitting 100 percent in the last days of his presidency in 2025.

The Oversight Project notes:

Our investigation highlights several Executive Orders that are particularly concerning due to their political weight. These orders, all signed with the autopen, address sensitive issues such as national security, public health, and military justice. Below are key examples: Executive Order 14097: Combating International Drug Trafficking (April 27, 2023)

This order authorized the activation of the Ready Reserve of the Armed Forces to address international drug trafficking, expanding emergency powers to combat a national security threat. Executive Order 14098: Sanctions on Sudan (May 4, 2023)

This order imposed sanctions on individuals destabilizing Sudan, addressing threats to U.S. national security and foreign policy. Executive Order 14114: Countering Russian Aggression (December 22, 2023)

This order expanded sanctions targeting Russia’s military-industrial base and financial institutions, amending prior orders to counter Russian aggression. Executive Order 14118: Terminating the Zimbabwe Emergency (March 4, 2024)

This order revoked a national emergency regarding Zimbabwe, acknowledging ongoing concerns about violence and corruption while lifting sanctions. Executive Order 14122: Public Health Preparedness (April 12, 2024)

Focused on COVID-19 and public health, this order transferred responsibilities to the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR) and revoked COVID-19-related orders. Executive Order 14130: Amending the Manual for Courts-Martial (December 20, 2024)

This order updated the Manual for Courts-Martial to align with legislative changes, including randomized selection of court-martial members.

The new findings come after President Trump called for those who operated Biden’s autopen to be jailed.

Trump has declared that all of the pardons issued by ‘Joe Biden’ in the final days of his fake Presidency should be void because he didn’t sign any of them.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.