Biden To Beg Congress For $14B In Israel Aid, $60B For Ukraine As Part Of $105B Package

Earlier Friday we noted that President Biden is planning to divert ammunition from Ukraine to Israel, with Pentagon spox Patrick Ryder insisting "we can support both Ukraine and Israel in terms of their defensive needs."

Now, as announced in a Thursday night primetime address from the Oval Office (Biden's second), the administration is about to approach Congress with a $105 billion package request that will include $60 billion for Ukraine, which the MSM immediately notes is "in line with an annual appropriation to continue US aid."

The administration is also seeking to send $14 billion in Israel aid, which officials say reflects requests Biden received while traveling to the region on Wednesday, as well as $14 billion for border security - a provision meant to appease fractured House Republicans, who are currently working out a new speaker.

The full breakdown of Biden's request is as follows:

$60 billion in funding to Ukraine

$14 billion to Israel

$10 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and around the world

$14 billion for border funding to address drug trafficking and fentanyl

$7 billion for the Indo-Pacific and Taiwan

Biden justified the Israel aid by saying that the terrorist group Hamas, which attacked Israel this month, as well as Russia, "both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy."

"History has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictatorships don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction," said Biden. "We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win — I refuse to let that happen."

BREAKING: Addressing Americans from the Oval Office, President Biden says Putin and Hamas are the same, says America will not tolerate islamophobia or antisemitism, will not tolerate hate, cautions Israel not to be consumed by rage and to abide by the law of war, will seek… pic.twitter.com/GkXxyXEaxM — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 20, 2023

Biden also warned Iran against entering the conflict in the Middle East.

But first things first... the House GOP need to elect a speaker so they can get to work debating the above package and, as Biden wants them to do, "get over our divisions."