Biden Brags About "Handing Over" A Stronger USA Than When He Took Office

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden has been completely eviscerated online for a post on X claiming that the country is stronger now than when he took office four years ago.

Here’s what Biden, or more accurately his handlers, posted.

Nice use of the wind metaphor while winds are responsible for vast swathes of California burning.

The country is literally on fire, there is no border, it costs $9 for some eggs, hundreds of billions are being sent overseas while Americans whose houses have burned to the ground are being given $700, and on and on.

As JD Vance noted yesterday, Biden is leaving behind a dumpster fire.

Read the room Joe.

Someone fixed it for Joe.

Hold on America. He’s coming.

*  *  *

