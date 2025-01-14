Biden Brags About "Handing Over" A Stronger USA Than When He Took Office

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden has been completely eviscerated online for a post on X claiming that the country is stronger now than when he took office four years ago.

Here’s what Biden, or more accurately his handlers, posted.

Since Kamala and I took office, our nation has become stronger at home and in the world.



America today is more capable and prepared than we have been for a long time.



While competitors are facing stiff headwinds, we have the wind at our back.



This is what we're handing over. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 13, 2025

Nice use of the wind metaphor while winds are responsible for vast swathes of California burning.

The country is literally on fire, there is no border, it costs $9 for some eggs, hundreds of billions are being sent overseas while Americans whose houses have burned to the ground are being given $700, and on and on.

As JD Vance noted yesterday, Biden is leaving behind a dumpster fire.

Read the room Joe.

You are such a pathetic liar. pic.twitter.com/PheSjVENSe — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) January 13, 2025

So your record low approval rating is because of what, your wardrobe? — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 14, 2025

“America today is more capable and PREPARED than we have been for a long time.” – Joseph Biden



Tell that to residents of the Pacific Palisades, you dithering imbecile. https://t.co/IIy0Ya73Hd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 14, 2025

So last week he kept repeating "fire away" during a presser on fire response.

Today he's using wind metaphors as a new round of Santa Anas is predicted for SoCal.

WTF https://t.co/c3xAiDuNgv — Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) January 13, 2025

Someone fixed it for Joe.

Since Joe and Kamala took over, our nation has become weaker at home and in the world.



America today is less capable and more unprepared than we have been for a long time.



This is what they're handing over.



FIFY, Joe. https://t.co/edv4d2cQTB — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 13, 2025

You opened the border.

You armed the Taliban.

You funded Iran.

You laundered billions in Ukraine.

You sold access to China.

You decimated the economy.

You crippled the country.

You weaponized justice.

You have us on the verge of WWIII.



That’s what you’re handing over. pic.twitter.com/x9rshwcp9u — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) January 13, 2025

You are handing over a pile of dog crap, but luckily Donald Trump is taking on the challenge to clean up your mess — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 13, 2025

This is more preposterous than all the other preposterous things he’s said and done combined. https://t.co/vEVKj6v2ls — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 13, 2025

Saying it over and over again doesn’t make it true https://t.co/RLEz2J2JgY — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) January 14, 2025

I can't wait for the time when the morons that write this bullshit no longer have a job. https://t.co/Nf9LIu505Z — Brian (@Dysfnctnl_Vtrn) January 13, 2025

Hold on America. He’s coming.

Please reboot the USA after the Trump version 2.0 update is installed … pic.twitter.com/tLUY90tp9f — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) January 14, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.