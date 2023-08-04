The Biden-China Energy Nexus: Text Messages Reveal Intricate Web Of Influence

Text messages recently given to the FBI reveal that a Chinese energy company, CEFC, sought to leverage connections to Hunter Biden in order to acquire domestic energy assets within the United States.

The intricate narrative began in late 2015, as CEFC was hoping to leverage the Biden name to provide cover for its ambitious plan, Just the News reports.

The overtures began subtly, as Hunter Biden's business partner, James Gilliar, began laying the foundation of an influence peddling scheme.

"There will be a deal between one of the most prominent families from US and them (China) constructed by me," texted Hunter Biden business partner James Gilliar to future partner Tony Bobulinski on Christmas Eve, 2015, just after Hunter had been alerted to CEFC China Energy's ambitions, and its wealthy CEO Ye Jianming.

"I think this will then be a great addition to their portfolios as it will give them a profile base in NYC, then LA, etc," Gilliar added in the text, which was obtained by JTN. "For me it's a no brainer but culturally they are different, but smart so let’s see. … Any entry ticket is small for them. Easier and better demographic than Arabs who are little anti US after trump."

The messages corroborate testimony this week from former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer, who detailed Hunter's influence peddling scheme by which he and father Joe came as a "brand" package to help foreign clients seeking influence.

CEFC's plans were unearthed in the exchanges between Hunter Biden and his Chinese counterparts. Plans were made for meetings and dinners - some materializing while others fizzled. One such dud was a Dec. 6, 2015 dinner planned for Hunter and Ye, which was going to be hosted by Serbian businessman Vuc Jeremic, per the emails. Hunter eventually did meet later that month with CEFC Executive Director Jianjun Zang, according to information on Hunter's infamous laptop.

By March 2016, the narrative had evolved significantly. Memo drafts, masterminded by Hunter Biden's business associates, Rob Walker and Gilliar, materialized, bearing Hunter Biden's signature and destined for CEFC. An email trail titled "H to Zang Draft" captured the essence of the strategic pact. This marked a pivotal moment, elevating the Biden family name as a sought-after commodity in the high-stakes world of energy acquisition.

The ensuing years, the Chinese energy deal had all the earmarks of a Biden influence peddling campaign, including (per JTN):

Ye would meet with Hunter Biden and gift him with a 3-carat diamond mto the future first son in February 2017.

Joe Biden also met with CEFC officials, according to an FBI interview report of Rob Walker made public by IRS whistleblowers in their testimony to Congress

Emails from Bobulinski would reference a deal involving “the big guy” and a possible 10 percent share of the deal for Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden would send a stinging message to a CEFC executive demanding payment in summer 2017, even suggesting that his father was standing beside him as he sent the angry message.

Hunter Biden would set up an office in Washington DC for the venture and ask that keys be made for his father, mother and uncle as well as one of the CEFC “emissaries” from China.

As JTN further notes, the CEFC relationship fell apart after Ye was placed under house arrest and Patrick Ho, one of the CEFC execs sent to the United States, was arrested by the FBI and convicted of bribery and money laundering.

Hunter, despite being paid a nearly $1 million legal retainer to help Ho's defense, was never accused of wrongdoing in that case.

The 2015-17 text messages between Hunter Biden and his partners, which have received little public scrutiny, outline the earliest overtures from CEFC and give the clearest indication of what China hoped to gain from the Biden association: both "influence" and a trusted family name that would lend credence to China’s ambitions to enter the U.S. energy market and buy both American and Western energy assets without creating suspicion. -JTN

"Still closing the perimeters of ops with the Chinese, will know Thursday if we are driving U.S. investments," Gilliar texted Bobulinski in May 2016 via an encrypted messaging app, suggessting things might be "still a little premature."

"You got anyone big in oil?" asked Gilliar. "We will participate in a big purchase of upstream assets in Europe? Bargain. Sorry downstream, not awake."

Meanwhile, other potential Biden-linked deals intersected with CEFC, including one that involved a Romanian businessman, Gabriel Popoviciu.

"I brought him to h," Gilliar texted Bobulinski on May 20, 2017, referring to Hunter Biden.

"Chinese will do quick to finance relationship with b," he continued, referring to the Biden family initial. "There are several angles to discuss face to face."

And what was an underlying theme? That the Biden name was used to peddle influence to the Chinese and other foreigners.

"What is the deal in Romania and how does the B influence relative there," reads one message.

"B influence will mean Zang does deal," was the reply.

In a Thursday statement to Just the News, Bobulinski said: "I want to thank all the recent witnesses who have been willing to come out on record and tell the truth about Biden family corruption. I would encourage the American people to go back and review all the facts I detailed in 2020."

"Joe Biden IS the Big Guy! CEFC, Chairman Ye and Director Zang were 100% focused, starting in 2015 while Joe was VP, on leveraging Joe Biden and the power his position and name wielded around the world to benefit the CCP and China. Focus on the facts."