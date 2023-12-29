"Biden Destroying America" As Invasion Of Southern Border Hits Record; DoJ Plans To Sue Texas

The Biden administration is the king of spreading misinformation. These radicals in the White House have tried to convince taxpayers that millions of illegals flooding the southern border is "not unusual."

"And what we're seeing here at the border, the migration flow, increased migration flows, certainly, it ebbs and flows. And were at a time of the year where we're seeing more at the border, and it's not unusual," White House Press Secretary (The Queen of Gaslighting) Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a recent press conference.

Karine Jean-Pierre claims the border crisis is “not unusual.”



FACT CHECK: This is the worst U.S. border crisis on record, by far. pic.twitter.com/LheysOgg1O — GOP (@GOP) December 23, 2023

Let's revisit the clearest misinformation campaign from the White House in May, when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorka declared: "I want to be very clear, our borders are not open."

“I want to be very clear, our borders are not open” - @SecMayorkas, May 11th, 2023



This might be the biggest lie of the year from the Biden regime. pic.twitter.com/rVNf94Ck9n — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2023

This time, a majority of Americans have come to believe that the Biden administration is not being truthful and consists of dishonest people. The latest poll from Gallup shows this, as the president's approval rating is worse than any other modern-day president seeking reelection.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin revealed a stunning piece of data from a US Customs and Border Protection source of "over 276,00 migrant encounters at the southern border in December, the highest single month ever recorded, breaking the prior record set in September at 269,735, and there are still 3 days of December left. Record is being shattered."

Melugin continued: "This new record number includes over 230,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants in December, also the highest single month of apprehensions ever recorded for Border Patrol."

"We are now at over 760,000 migrant encounters since October 1st, making the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 also the highest ever recorded. Thats a population size bigger than Seattle in just three months," he added.

The reporter concluded: "All records being blown out of the water under the Biden admin as the crisis gets worse - not better."

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX there have now been over 276,00 migrant encounters at the southern border in December, the highest single month ever recorded, breaking the prior record set in September at 269,735, and there are still 3 days of December left. Record is being… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 29, 2023

Recall that we previously cited two White House officials who stated there is no crisis at the border. However, data from CBP suggests a starkly different reality.

What's becoming increasingly evident is the Biden administration could quickly fix the border. Still, they have no interest and appear to have an agenda with the goal of flooding the nation with as many illegals as possible before the 2024 presidential election cycle. A new report this week revealed NGOs, or non-governmental organizations, were also aiding in the invasion of the southern border.

Illegal Alien Invasion Maps Exposed - CRITICAL THREAD EXPOSING NUMEROUS MASS MIGRATION BLUEPRINTS



Muckraker has obtained multiple maps, handed out by non-government organizations across South and Central America, that detail the routes to take to the U.S. and where to cross the… pic.twitter.com/wt0DDslM4w — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 23, 2023

"A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing. But none of this could happen without the president's approval," Byron York, the chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, recently said.

Another report shows Biden has no interest in closing the border as the Department of Justice plans to sue Texas over a border security law designed to target illegal immigrants.

"The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current US immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on X.

To give you a sense of the immense and growing size of illegal immigration! https://t.co/DcMQIUbCOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2023

Abbott said, "I've never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it."