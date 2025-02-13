"Gold Bars Off The Titanic": After Trump Victory, Biden EPA Scrambled To Funnel $20 Billion Taxpayer Funds Into 'Green' NGOs

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has exposed what appears to be a massive Biden-Harris administration and NGO money laundering scheme, with upwards of $20 billion of taxpayer funds "tossed" into shady non-profits with "reduced oversight" under the guise of climate change. One Democratic EPA official described the laundering scheme as "throwing gold bars off the Titanic" in December. Zeldin confirmed that the $20 billion will be clawed back.

In a video posted to X on Wednesday night, Zeldin told taxpayers that his team at the EPA had found the $20 billion "parked at an outside financial institution," calling the "scheme: the first of its kind - in EPA history."

"This $20 billion was awarded to just eight entities - responsible for doling out your money to NGOs and others with far less transparency," the EPA official said.

Zeldin noted, "$7 billion was sent to one entity - called the Climate United Fund."

A public forensics analysis of the Climate United Fund comes up with this...

The EPA head asked if any former Biden-Harris administration staffers are now working at these NGOs.

As for the bank where the $20 billion of taxpayer funds were dumped, he said there was "no wrongdoing by the bank." But he noted, "The financial agreement with the bank must be terminated, and all the funds must returned."

Zeldin did not mention the bank by name. However, the Washington Post noted:

Citi had an agreement with the Biden administration to oversee the release of $20 billion under the program to nonprofit groups and states, according to publicly available documents.

Zeldin said the next step is to send the investigation to the Office of the Inspector General for review and to the Justice Department.

"The days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-left activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over," the official emphasized, adding, "The American public deserves a more transparent and accountable government than what transpired these past four years."

Zeldin's full video:

🚨The Biden EPA tossed $20 billion of “gold bars off the Titanic”.



BIG UPDATE! We found the gold bars and they are now being recovered for you, the hardworking American taxpayer.



Here are more of the details: pic.twitter.com/DM4C0TQcpj — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 13, 2025

Zeldin cited a Project Veritas report from early Decemeber that described Biden's EPA official talking with an undercover reporter about "We're Throwing Gold Bars off the Titanic" as an "insurance policy against Trump winning" that will be plowed into NGOs.

BREAKING: @EPA Advisor Admits ‘Insurance Policy’ Against Trump is Funneling Billions to Climate Organizations, “We’re Throwing Gold Bars off the Titanic”



“It was an insurance policy against Trump winning.”



“Get the money out as fast as possible before they [Trump… pic.twitter.com/eaAihuNvAh — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 3, 2024

X users responded to Zeldin's video with disgust - many want accountability:

Those actions by the outgoing administration are a misappropriation of tax dollars and are fully illegal. Those that took part in this deliberate waste MUST be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Daniel Harris (@DanielLHarrisUS) February 13, 2025

Just having the money returned isn’t nearly enough. People definitely need to go to jail for this. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 13, 2025

How unsurprising to find the Biden administration trying to secretly funnel money to the secretive and shadowy world of NGOs. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) February 13, 2025

You found some of the money, but they still need to be held accountable for nearly distributing it fraudulently.

Americans want to know how so much taxpayer money was misused in the past. Who benefited? Who got rich? — Riley (@riley1999) February 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Google search terms in the DC swamp suggest panic has begun:

DC Internet Searches For "Criminal Defense Lawyer" & "RICO Law" Erupt As DOGE Drains Swamp https://t.co/4ytzi4YcgV — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 13, 2025

X user DataRepublican identified seven NGOs, partially funded by American taxpayers, that appear to be key players within the so-called Deep State Uniparty.

DC Swamp Uniparty "Unmasked" As These Seven NGOs https://t.co/bkM73WORX5 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 12, 2025

Let's see what DOGE says about this latest money laundering scheme by corrupt globalist Democrats squandering taxpayer funds.