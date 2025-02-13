print-icon
"Gold Bars Off The Titanic": After Trump Victory, Biden EPA Scrambled To Funnel $20 Billion Taxpayer Funds Into 'Green' NGOs

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has exposed what appears to be a massive Biden-Harris administration and NGO money laundering scheme, with upwards of $20 billion of taxpayer funds "tossed" into shady non-profits with "reduced oversight" under the guise of climate change. One Democratic EPA official described the laundering scheme as "throwing gold bars off the Titanic" in December. Zeldin confirmed that the $20 billion will be clawed back.

In a video posted to X on Wednesday night, Zeldin told taxpayers that his team at the EPA had found the $20 billion "parked at an outside financial institution," calling the "scheme: the first of its kind - in EPA history." 

"This $20 billion was awarded to just eight entities - responsible for doling out your money to NGOs and others with far less transparency," the EPA official said. 

Zeldin noted, "$7 billion was sent to one entity - called the Climate United Fund." 

A public forensics analysis of the Climate United Fund comes up with this...

The EPA head asked if any former Biden-Harris administration staffers are now working at these NGOs. 

As for the bank where the $20 billion of taxpayer funds were dumped, he said there was "no wrongdoing by the bank." But he noted, "The financial agreement with the bank must be terminated, and all the funds must returned." 

Zeldin did not mention the bank by name. However, the Washington Post noted:

Citi had an agreement with the Biden administration to oversee the release of $20 billion under the program to nonprofit groups and states, according to publicly available documents.

Zeldin said the next step is to send the investigation to the Office of the Inspector General for review and to the Justice Department. 

"The days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-left activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over," the official emphasized, adding, "The American public deserves a more transparent and accountable government than what transpired these past four years."

Zeldin's full video: 

Zeldin cited a Project Veritas report from early Decemeber that described Biden's EPA official talking with an undercover reporter about "We're Throwing Gold Bars off the Titanic" as an "insurance policy against Trump winning" that will be plowed into NGOs. 

X users responded to Zeldin's video with disgust - many want accountability

Meanwhile, Google search terms in the DC swamp suggest panic has begun:

X user DataRepublican identified seven NGOs, partially funded by American taxpayers, that appear to be key players within the so-called Deep State Uniparty.

Let's see what DOGE says about this latest money laundering scheme by corrupt globalist Democrats squandering taxpayer funds.  

