Biden-Era Intel Assessment Targeted White Moms And Homemakers As Potential Domestic Terrorists

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Newly released CIA documents reveal that the Biden regime identified “motherhood,” and “homemaking” as indicators of so-called “white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism” (REMVE).

The Trump administration recently retracted an October 2021 intelligence assessment, titled “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment” that branded average women as domestic terrorists.

America First Legal (AFL), a conservative nonprofit law firm, shared the now-retracted assessment on X, saying it reveals “top-to-bottom bias at Biden’s CIA.”

The Biden CIA invented the term “white REMVEs” to describe people they claimed “incite, facilitate or conduct violence because they believe their perception of an idealized white European ethnic identity is under attack from people who embody and support multiculturalism and globalism.”

“White REMVE-sympathetic” actors are defined in the documents as those who “may not openly advocate violence” but instead amplify “narratives” about “perceived threats” from multiculturalism and globalization.

“Narratives” deemed by the Biden regime as threats included pro-life activism and promoting traditional motherhood and homemaking as “women’s most important responsibility.”

“An agency with critical intelligence responsibilities was spending its resources targeting women promoting motherhood,” AFL noted.

The assessment reveals how the Biden regime used the full force of the federal government to target traditional-minded, law-abiding Americans.

An internal memo from January 29, 2021, just 8 days after Joe Biden was sworn in, features a “Choose Your Own Adventure” game for fellow travelers to make “real-life decisions” based on “radicalization” scenarios with various fictitious characters.

For example, one of these characters is “Ann,” who is described as a “middle-aged pro-life advocate” one would associate as “a suburban mom” who does laundry and drives a minivan.

Ann is seen as a threat because she became “increasingly devout” and “increasingly more fervent about her pro-life stance” after the death of her mother. After she is overheard asking a question about the bible’s stance on “violence in defense of life,” an intervention is recommended. The memo encourages her “preacher” to schedule counseling for Ann, talk to her husband and query other members of her “church group” about her behavior.

The Biden regime went on to crack down hard on elderly pro-life protesters who demonstrated in front of a late term abortion clinic, sending them to jail for 11 years for alleged FACE Act violations. President Trump paroled all the pro-lifers (23 people) who were jailed during the Biden years in one of his first acts upon taking office. “This is a great honor to sign this,” Trump said on January 23, 2025.

The Biden Justice Department also maliciously prosecuted Mark Houck, a Catholic pro-life father of seven, who got into a scuffle with a violent pro-abortion activist who had threatened his son in October 2021. A Pennsylvania jury acquitted Houck in January 2023.

None of the pro-lifers targeted by the Biden regime had criminal records or any history of violence.

“Courtney,” a divorced mom in her mid-30s, is described in the memo as a “budding conspiracy theorist” because she believed the government was involved in child abuse and child-trafficking.

[Note: Her “fictitious” concerns were well-founded. CBP and HHS data show over 500,000 unaccompanied minors were trafficked across the southern border and tens of thousands placed with unvetted sponsors during the Biden years. A 2024 DHS Inspector General report found 291,000 of these children were missing or unaccounted for.]

“Bystanders” were encouraged to “monitor” Courtney’s social media posts, “check in with her ex-husband,” and send her a private message about how things were going.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s transformation into a domestic intelligence organization and a Stasi-like Deep State internal security apparatus is alarming,” commented Reed D. Rubinstein, America First Legal Senior Counselor and Director of Investigations.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to the documents, had also planned a “Family First” photoshoot to “show every day people doing every day tasks … to emphasize that domestic terrorism can happen to anyone, but that anyone can also help prevent it.”

The Biden administration’s concern with how alleged “disinformation” was linked to the so-called “white REMVE” “domestic terrorism threat,” led to a vast, government-wide censorship program that pressured social media companies and coordinated with foreign governments to silence unapproved views on a host of topics, including abortion, the 2020 election, the origin of COVID-19, and the COVID shots.

“President Trump has rightfully retracted this Biden-era CIA intelligence assessment,” AFL stated on X. “U.S. intelligence agencies exist to protect Americans — not target them.”