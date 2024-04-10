Biden Expected To Issue Executive Order On Border Within Weeks

President Joe Biden told Spanish-language broadcaster Univision in a Tuesday interview that he plans to issue an executive order to 'dramatically limit the number of asylum-seekers' who can cross the southern border, Axios reports, noting that "while it's not final, such an executive order is likely by the end of April."

A brief timeline:

Jan. 2017- Jan. 2021: Trump issues Executive Orders to protect the southern US border.

Jan 20, 2021: Biden shreds these orders his first day in office in a massive virtue signal.

Jan. 2021 - April 2024: 10 million illegals pour into the United States , many of whom are then bused to blue 'sanctuary cities' full of now-angry (angrier) Democrats.

Now: After pretending they can't fix the border unless we give $60 billion to Ukraine - Biden team panics ahead of the 2024 election and will roll out Executive Orders so they can claim credit for fixing the border crisis they caused.

According to Axios, Biden would be "taking a page from former President Trump" by using Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which gives the president broad discretion to block the entry of certain immigrants considered "detrimental" to US interests.

So that whole "the border can't be fixed without Congressional action" thing was, as we know, a complete lie.

According to Axios:

Why it matters: We're told there's a fierce debate internally about the legality and politics of a Trump-like lockdown. But Biden, briefed on polls of rising voter anger, wants a dramatic step. Between the lines: The provision Biden is eyeing would restrict the ability of immigrants to claim asylum, and doesn't require congressional approval, Axios reported in February.

"We're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden told Univision's Enrique Acevedo in an interview which was taped last week and aired Tuesday night.

"Some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it," he continued. "And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court."

The White House has been talking about doing this since at least February, with Axios reporting then:

"Everyone around him is well aware — well aware — of the need to jack this campaign up," a source close to Biden said. "The only way to deal with the negative aftershocks of the special counsel's report [slamming Biden's age] is for the president to be out there, to be visible — to be strong of presence and strong of voice."

One bold move that Biden has considered, we're told, is an executive order that would dramatically stanch the record flow of migrants into the Southwest. This could even happen in the two weeks before the address, allowing Biden to say he took action while Republicans just talk.

NBC News reported that the actions, "which are still weeks away from finalization," would allow asylum officers to raise the standards they use in their "credible fear reviews," the first screening given to those claiming asylum and are trying to avoid deportation for crossing into the US illegally.

ICE would also be able to prioritize recently arrived migrants for deportation in a "last in, first out" policy.