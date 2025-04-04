Biden Handed Out CDLs Like Candy... Now US Highways Are A Public & National Security Nightmare

Submitted by American Truckers United's Gord Magill,

Several major highway collisions across the U.S. have raised serious red flags about public safety and national security threats.

American motorists remain entirely unaware that tens of thousands—if not hundreds of thousands of migrant truck drivers, some of whom cannot read English- are operating fully loaded 80,000-pound big rigs on the nation's highways.

The latest big rig crash occurred just weeks ago in Austin, Texas, involving a migrant driver who spoke little English but held a non-domicile commercial driver's license (CDL). The horrific crash left five people dead and 11 injured.

ATU has confirmed: the driver behind today’s horrific Austin, TX crash—killing 5 and injuring 11—barely spoke English. Experts say he was almost certainly on a Non-Domicile CDL. Special interest groups have flooded our roads with unvetted, unqualified, untrained drivers,… pic.twitter.com/uByIPPp5j3 — American Truckers (@atutruckers) March 15, 2025

There is growing suspicion that a network of shady NGOs may have supported so-called "refugees" brought into the country under the Biden administration in obtaining CDLs. One such organization based in Texas is the Global Impact Initiative.

Who is involved with the Global Impact Initiative?

Global Impact Initiative's Shawn Smith boasts about CDLs for migrants...

A trucker advocacy group from Arkansas called American Truckers United (ATU) has been investigating the forces behind this flooding of America's roads with refugees and other foreigners. Their research raises some hard questions for America's public safety and national security, along with migrant drivers pressuring wages for citizens who are truckers.

ATU's research found a tipping point in this issue that took place in 2021, when under the advisement of the American Trucking Association, the Biden Administration announced a 'Trucking Action Plan' that was initially sold to build on an older lie about a shortage of truck drivers by bringing more groups into trucking - veterans, women, and minorities, but eventually this plan evolved to a nearly exclusive, though barely stated, focus on bringing 'refugees' into trucking in an update from 2023.

In 2022, the Biden administration bragged about bringing 876,000 new drivers into the market, effectively doubling the average annual output of new drivers.

And there's more from the Biden WH:

The question is, how was that doubling achieved? ATU believes this was accomplished by issuing non-domicile CDLs to refugees and other classes of migrants; however, the lack of proper vetting, and inability to confirm the legitimate identities of many of these people begs some questions for National Security. Non-domicile licenses are so lacking in vetting and information that they are not admissible as identification for boarding aircraft in America.

🚨SHOCKING REVELATION FROM HIGHWAY POLICE



States are now issuing Commercial Drivers Licenses to Non-Citizens with NO NAMES REQUIRED! We heard this directly from two separate officers at the Mid America Trucking Show this week. Not only are non-domicile CDLs being handed out to… pic.twitter.com/r2owMYF232 — American Truckers (@atutruckers) March 30, 2025

ATU has found that truck-involved incidents and fatalities have been on a steady rise since 2016, and the correlations with policy decisions by the Feds and the spike in non-domicile CDL issues are hard to ignore.

Between 2022 and 2025, the trucking industry appears to have gained over 300,000 drivers ...

Source from insurance execs.



The market added 300k new drivers from 22-25… — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) March 6, 2025

That is a net gain of 300k while the industry was losing drivers at a record pace due to the bankruptcy of over 100,000 small and mid-sized carriers caused by the ongoing downturn.

How could an industry be adding supply in year three of the most prolonged downturn in history?

We must consider the possibility that the added driver supply, potentially over a million, could be unvetted foreign refugee or migrants.

If true, the threat to national security can't be ignored..

Does anyone remember the truck attacks in Nice, France, that killed 84 people? How about Stockholm? Imagine if the New Orleans pickup truck driver that killed 15 people had access to a Big Rig? The possibilities for disaster are hard to ignore.

Thus far, the returning Trump administration hasn't said much about trucking or truckers, much less acknowledging these problems created by Biden. It appears we need a Task Force to identify what Biden's Action Plan told cooperating states in ignoring existing standards and regulations to hand out CDLs to 'refugees' and what we can do to cancel these programs and the fraudulent use of B1 Tourist visas. Trump, having recently signed an executive order making English the official language of the United States, needs to make it clear to his recently appointed FMCSA head, Derek Barrs, that the 2016 memorandum that waived enforcement of English language proficiency requirements for CDLs must be overturned. Additionally, President Trump should issue an executive order authorizing state law enforcement to enforce out-of-service penalties in the federal law requiring English proficiency in order to operate a commercial vehicle on American roads. American lives depend on it.

There's a rolling disaster on America's highways.

ATU Appears on The Will Cain Show on Fox News



To Discuss How Uncontrolled Immigration In the Trucking Industry is an Urgent Matter of Public Safety pic.twitter.com/Vjt5zvi7Nx — American Truckers (@atutruckers) April 5, 2025

