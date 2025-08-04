Biden Handlers Ready To Unleash Trove Of Embarrassing Kamala Stories In Response To Her Book

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden’s inner circle are reportedly preparing to spill all the beans on just how awful Kamala Harris was as Vice President should her upcoming book put him in a bad light.

That’s according to journalist Mark Halperin, who claims Biden loyalists have a store of embarrassing stories they’re holding back but will make public should Harris negatively reference Biden’s cognitive decline.

It’s now common knowledge that Biden’s camp, particularly his wife, despise Harris for going along with the Democratic Party coup against Joe.

Biden allies prepared to unload ‘Palinesque’ stories about Kamala Harris if she discusses his cognitive decline: report https://t.co/wkCzzxmhCW pic.twitter.com/Wd4KNyOoZs — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2025

In an appearance on The Morning Meeting show, Halperin stated “I will tell you, and this has never been reported, barely at all: if the Biden people decide that Kamala Harris is coming after Joe Biden, wait till you hear the ‘Palinesque’ stories about how much they tried to help her be prepared to be vice president and be in a position to run.”

Halperin further claimed that the details will expose “How much they decided, ‘Not happening. She’s not up to this.’”

“If the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as Vice President that will not make her look good,” Halperin urged.

“It’s not like they’re at war currently, but I’m telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is gonna escalate in a big way,” he added.

Halperin further asserted that the Biden inner circle pulled out all the stops “in trying to help her do the job of vice president.”

“They gave her every opportunity. And they did — they found in some instances that she had some issues,” he emphasized.

Yeah, we noticed.

Harris announced the upcoming memoir this week with several bizarre cackling social media posts and appearances reminding the entire world just how much of a bullet we all dodged.

Meanwhile, one of Biden’s top aides Mike Donilon has revealed that he made a whopping $4 million working for him in 2024 alone.

According to Axios, Donilon was also slated to receive another $4 million if Biden was somehow able to get reelected.

The details came out in closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee which is investigating the cover up of Biden’s cognitive decline.

Scoop: Top Biden aide was promised $8 million for 2024 win https://t.co/PiMedrKiFK — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 1, 2025

Is it any wonder they were so keen on hiding him from the media?

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.