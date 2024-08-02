Biden-Harris DHS Accused Of Covering Up Crucial January 6th Report

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness, (emphasis ours),

An inspector general’s report has accused the Biden-Harris Administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of covering up a significant report regarding the Secret Service’s response to the protest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

As reported by the Daily Caller, Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, who was originally appointed by former President Donald Trump, has launched two investigations into the Secret Service’s role during the peaceful protests on January 6th, 2021. As the Secret Service is under the jurisdiction of DHS, it is that agency which makes the final determination on which reports to release or withhold.

Jonathan Meyer, the current head lawyer for DHS, issued a statement denying Inspector General Cuffari’s claims, saying that DHS will only redact “security sensitive” information, but otherwise will not prevent Congress from seeing any report they want to see.

Speaking to Politico, an anonymous source from within DHS said ​​claimed that it is the inspector general who “has exclusive authority to determine when to release a report to Congress.”

The report in question is titled “USSS Preparation for and Response to the Events of January 6, 2021.” Sources from within Congress told Real Clear Investigations that the report has been in Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ possession “since at least April.”

NEW: DHS IG confirms in report that the Biden/Mayorkas DHS significantly stonewalled his J6 investigation.



Texts deleted, cell phones of top officials presumably including Kim Cheatle were wiped.



Data never recovered pic.twitter.com/AzCaiTRgeg — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 2, 2024

Similarly to the security failures that led to the assassination attempt against President Trump on July 13th, it has been reported that people with weapons were spotted outside the White House on January 6th. In another security failure, the car in which then-Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was traveling drove right by the alleged pipe bomb that was found outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters.

In July of 2022, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) sent a letter to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees revealing that “many [Secret Service] text messages, from January 5 and 6, 2021, were erased as part of a device-replacement program.” Cuffari’s office had previously requested that those exact messages be handed over, only for them to be deleted.

Rep. Massie suggests the deletions--made between Feb and April 2021 under Sec Mayorkas--represented criminal obstruction of Congress since Democrats had sent preservation notices to all agencies prior to the alleged "device migration" process.



Thompson again seems unconcerned pic.twitter.com/mum2187mJj — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 2, 2024

These revelations add to a growing sense of strong dissatisfaction with the Secret Service in the wake of the July 13th assassination attempt, with numerous security failures, lack of preparedness, and overall incompetence being blamed for the incident which cost one rallygoer his life and injured two others, with President Trump narrowly dodging a bullet himself. Director Kimberly Cheatle ultimately resigned after receiving bipartisan backlash for her role in the decline in the quality of the Secret Service.