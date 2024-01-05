Biden Hasn't Done Anything For Two Weeks

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

White House correspondents have started to ask questions about why there has been nothing on Joe Biden’s schedule for a fortnight.

The supposed leader of the free world has not done anything for two weeks, and his Press Secretary couldn’t provide any details of any upcoming schedule Thursday.

Biden hasn't had an event on his schedule since December 22 — 13 days ago https://t.co/aCUvcoawQO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2024

Here’s what Biden has been doing for the past two weeks:

DEC. 22: Spent 9 minutes at Children’s National Hospital

DEC. 23: Left for vacation at Camp David

DEC. 24: Vacation at Camp David

DEC. 25: Vacation at Camp David

DEC. 26: Returned from vacation at Camp David

DEC. 27: Left for vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 28: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 29: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 30: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

DEC. 31: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 1: Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 2: Late-night return from vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands

JAN. 3: Nothing

JAN. 4: Nothing

RNC Research further notes that tomorrow Biden is scheduled to fly to Delaware for some reason that no one understands, then he’ll fly to Pennsylvania to give a Jan 6th anniversary speech about how half of America are extremist white supremacists, before flying back to Delaware presumably to continue doing nothing all weekend.

Biden's Friday (after 13 days without an event):



1. Fly to Delaware (for unknown reasons)



2. Fly to Pennsylvania (for an angry speech ostensibly about "democracy")



3. Fly back to Delaware (where he'll spend the weekend) pic.twitter.com/t46tq6bExM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 4, 2024

That’s at least 30 something short plane steps he’ll have to go up and down. Will he make it?

Just about made it up those 8 plane steps, managed a creepy wave, then got lost. pic.twitter.com/7OBWf1zzu0 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 3, 2024

Perhaps he’s gearing up for the basement campaign again.

* * *

