Biden Hotline To Help Unaccompanied Migrant Children Ignored 65,000 Calls

Disturbing reports were revealed during a hearing held last week by the House Committee on Homeland Security on the role of NGOs (non-profit organizations) in facilitating the unprecedented border crisis during the Biden Administration.

A key witness, Ali Hopper, founder and president of GUARD Against Trafficking, testified that both federal agencies and NGOs have been “hijacked by criminal networks” and operate behind the “scale and the mismanagement” of the immigration system. The allegations revolve around reports that the Biden and Democrats had lost track of over 300,000 unaccompanied alien minors (children crossing the border illegally without parents).

Under the Trump Administration, DHS has launched a national child welfare initiative to identify and locate at-risk kids who may have been placed with improperly vetted or unvetted foster homes.

The Biden Administration claimed that the children were being safely tracked and that they were given a phone number to a hotline which allowed them to report any illegal activity or abuse by sponsors. However, Hopper warns that at least 65,000 calls made to this hotline were ignored.

"Children’s safety and security is non-negotiable," says ICE spokesperson Laszlo Baksay "The previous administration’s failure to implement meaningful safeguards has allowed vulnerable kids to fall into the hands of criminals. Our special agents are working tirelessly to locate these alien children, ensure their protection, and hold accountable those who have abused the system."

DHS added that since the agency launched its child welfare initiative, officials have discovered numerous sponsors in possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), sponsors who forced minors into labor, and sponsors who subjected children to neglectful living conditions.

ICE raids this month on two California marijuana farms discovered 361 illegal immigrants and at least 14 minors who were being used as slave labor, confirming suspicions that migrant children allowed into the US by Biden are being exploited.

Ali Hopper noted that she had visited the border and interviewed incarcerated traffickers and others in her research and said that processing cases with speed was prioritized to the detriment of care and caution.

“A cartel operative in Tecate Mexico explained to us how children were routinely kidnapped and funneled into the US for profit. Cartels infiltrated NGOs along those smuggling routes, turning humanitarian pathways into trafficking pipelines,” Hopper told the committee. “Weak sponsor vetting worsened this problem. An HHS audit later found that 70% of sponsor applications were fraudulent, making proper post-placement welfare checks nearly impossible.”

At best, the Democrats in their corrupt ambition to control US elections for decades to come inadvertently opened the door for child predators and slave labor. Some critics argue that the conspiracy goes much deeper, and that many missing children have likely ended up in the hands of Epstein-like trafficking rings serving wealthy clients with the full knowledge of political elites.

If the Biden Admin set up a hotline for migrant children only to apparently ignore 65,000 reports of abuse, this certainly lends credence to claims that Democrats are complicit in the criminality, or that they simply do not care.