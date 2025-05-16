Biden-Hur Tape Drops, And Boy Is It Rough

A segment of former President Joe Biden's October 2023 interview with special counsel Robert Hur just dropped, and boy is it rough.

Biden couldn't remember details such as when his son Beau died, when he left office as vice president, what year Donald Trump was elected, and why he had classified documents in his possession that he shouldn't have had.

According to Axios, which released the recording, Biden frequently slurred words or muttered, and "appears to validate Hur's assertion that jurors in a trial likely would have viewed Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Listen:

Hur elected not to prosecute Biden for mishandling classified documents based partly on the former president's pea-soup brain - angering Republicans as Trump was facing his own charges of mishandling classified information.

It's also of course notable because the MSM insisted Biden was "sharp," and slammed Hur's assertions as politically motivated.

Tapper says here that the footage of Biden freezing on stage was not a "Cheap fake". Exact words.



Okay so when he does he pull Brian Stelter on his show and ask him why he called it that, echoing the White house? When does the media pull Karine Jean-Pierre out of hiding and ask… https://t.co/D0JaXwKv65 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2025

The audio was from two three-hour sessions on Oct. 8 and 9, 2023 - which the Biden White House refused to release, arguing that they were protected "law enforcement materials," and that Republicans only sought to "chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes."

Let's go to the tape...

FLASHBACK: Karine Jean-Pierre attacked Robert Hur — refusing to release the transcript or audio, while claiming he had a partisan agenda to push. pic.twitter.com/DLdZXa4n3O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

Ian Sams:



"To suggest that [Biden] couldn't remember when his son died is really out of bounds." pic.twitter.com/Roj31EBJyN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Don’t forget the way the press tried to dismiss Hur’s report. https://t.co/9Sd2NdVWuw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2025

How long did Axios have this recording? Before the election?