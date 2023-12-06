Biden Impeachment Inquiry Vote To Come Next Week: Speaker Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced on Tuesday that a vote to authorize the inquiry will take place next week.

"The House has no choice if it’s going to follow its constitutional responsibility to formally adopt an impeachment inquiry on the floor so that when the subpoenas are challenged in court, it will be at the apex of our constitutional authority," Johnson said during a press conference.

Speaker Mike Johnson is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. The vote would allow the inquiry to continue, yet it would not be a formal impeachment vote. pic.twitter.com/x4JyCBfNsq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 5, 2023

But remember folks, this isn't an impeachment just yet!

"This vote is not a vote to impeach President Biden. This is a vote to continue the inquiry of impeachment, and that’s a necessary constitutional step," said Johnson.

News of the possible impeachment comes as more evidence of Biden family corruption rolls in - most recently that Hunter Biden's company was sending 'direct monthly payments' to Joe Biden.

According to top Republicans, an impeachment inquiry will help further the investigation by granting GOP lawmakers subpoena power and access to additional materials.

The first impeachment inquiry hearing was held on Sept. 28, with experts testifying that there were signs of misconduct but more evidence was needed. On Monday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told reporters that an impeachment inquiry could proceed the way Republicans have already been conducting it, but a vote to cement its official nature was better. -Epoch Times

"According to the Constitution, you don't need it, you can start an impeachment inquiry the way we're doing it," said Jordan, adding "[Former] Speaker of the House [Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)] said it three months ago, but we think it always helps if the full House of Representatives on the record, a majority of that body, has said this is an official impeachment inquiry."

On Saturday, Johnson told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that he'd already held discussions with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) regarding a vote, and noted that Democrats had not 'followed the facts' when impeaching Trump.

"Elise and I both served on the impeachment defense team of Donald Trump twice when the Democrats used it for brazen, partisan political purposes. We decried that use of it. This is very different. Remember, we are the rule-of-law team. We have to do it very methodically," he said.