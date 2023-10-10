Biden Interviewed By Special Counsel In Classified Documents Probe

President Joe Biden was coached through given a surely thorough interview by Special Counsel Robert Hur's team investigating his handling of classified documents spanning several years, the White House acknowledged in a statement.

President Joe Biden speaks on the terrorist attacks in Israel from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"The president has been interviewed as part of the investigation being led by Special Counsel Robert Hur," reads the statement from the White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams (the guy who lied and had a meltdown over Hunter Biden's $260K in Chinese wires). "The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday."

"As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can, consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation," Sams continued.

Of note, Hunter Biden listed Joe's Wilmington, Delaware home - where a bunch of classified documents were found, as his address when he received above mentioned Chinese wires, due to the Biden family's dealings with CCP-linked businessmen.

Hur was appointed in January by AG Merrick Garland to lead the classified documents probe. Prior that, he was a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor who has litigation experience involving classified materials.

More via the Epoch Times;

President Biden's interview suggests the probe may be nearing its conclusion. As recently as late August, the president said that he had not been asked by the special counsel's office to sit for an interview.

"There’s no such request and no such interest," President Biden told reporters while on vacation in Lake Tahoe on Aug. 25.

The investigation was launched after classified documents were found in President Biden's residence in Wilmington, Delaware, and his former workspace at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

In January, when tapped to lead the probe, Mr. Hur had said that he would “follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service."

"I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment," he said in a Jan. 12 statement released by the Justice Department.

In June, former President Donald Trump faced indictment on charges by Special Counsel Jack Smith related to mishandling classified documents. The former president entered a plea of not guilty in a Miami courtroom on June 13.

Former Vice President Mike Pence disclosed in January that classified documents were found at his Indiana home during a search prompted by the Biden document discoveries. The Justice Department later concluded its investigation, finding no wrongdoing.