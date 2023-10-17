Biden Joins Truth Social, Immediately Gets Pummelled Into Oblivion

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In what seems like an act of desperation, the Joe Biden campaign joined President Trump’s Truth Social platform, and posted a message asking for “converts”, prompting a torrent of responses essentially telling them where to go.

In a second post, the Biden campaign used a clip of Ron DeSantis claiming Trump added $7.8T to the national debt, in a blatant attempt to sow division among conservatives:

The campaign told Fox News that it is attempting to have “a little fun” on Truth Social, as well as holding “MAGA accountable on their own platform.”

President Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, said “Crooked Joe Biden and his team are finally acknowledging that Truth Social is hot as a pistol and the only place where real news happens.”

Cheung added, “Unfortunately for Biden, his continuation of spreading misinformation to gaslight the American people in order to distract from his disastrous record won’t work and they’ll be ratio’d to oblivion.”

How long before Biden’s handlers realise this just isn’t the place for them?

The Biden campaign just posted its first Truth Social post, and I just became the first person to welcome them to the platform pic.twitter.com/UdYy6iGxrN — George (@BehizyTweets) October 16, 2023

Joe Biden just joined Truth Social.



*instant ratio* pic.twitter.com/DnYCJ2bo4P — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2023

"Stay out of MAGA country!"



Joe Biden campaign is getting obliterated on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/ZiDmBoDAbK — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump himself commented on a gag order placed on him by a DC judge, noting “I’ll be the only politician in history that runs with a gag order where I’m not allowed to criticize people, can you imagine that? I’m not allowed to criticize people.”

He added that he’s been indicted “more than Alphonse Capone.”

Former President Trump: "Today, a judge put on a gag order. I'll be the only politician in history that runs with a gag order where I'm not allowed to criticize people." pic.twitter.com/nl5nfq9XuO — CSPAN (@cspan) October 16, 2023

In a separate appearance Trump said that he is willing to go to jail to beat Biden, noting “They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking, they want to take away my voice.”

“This is weaponry, all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election, losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly,” Trump added.

President Donald Trump in Iowa: "But what they don't understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.” pic.twitter.com/ELp0AgLQQi — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) October 16, 2023

