Biden Judge Sparkle Sooknanan Blocks Trump Admin SAVE Act Database

A Biden-appointed federal judge - who quit her previous job as partner at the Jones Day law firm because they did work for the 1st Trump administration - just ruled against the administration's plan to create a database to verify citizenship to be able to vote in US elections.

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan ruled on Monday that officials across several government agencies "haphazardly combined and repurposed the private information of millions of Americans, including citizenship data that they knew to be unreliable," in order to comply with the Trump administration's attempts to implement election integrity measures.

A March executive order directed the Social Security Administration (SSA) to create a “State Citizenship List” derived from its data, naturalization records and the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database, an existing database maintained by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that is used to determine eligibility for federal programs.

Since the EO, said Sooknanan, "states have partnered with the federal government to access the database and are actively removing United States citizens from voter rolls based on inaccurate information," she wrote in her 75-page ruling.

"All in all, the federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote. This Court cannot stand idly by while that happens," she continued.

According to Sooknanan - ruling in favor of the League of Women voters, efforts to establish the database were unlawful - and violated the Social Security Act, Privacy Act and Administrative Procedure Act.

BREAKING: We just won a court order blocking the Trump-Vance admin’s attempt to haphazardly consolidate Americans’ sensitive data into a massive government database.



This protects millions from baseless investigations and unlawful voter roll purges – a critical win for voting… pic.twitter.com/cZxduqtqRi — Democracy Forward (@DemocracyFwd) June 22, 2026

Reacting to the ruling, far-left organization Democracy Now wrote "This protects millions from baseless investigations and unlawful voter roll purges – a critical win for voting rights."

Meanwhile, DHS general counsel James Percival said on X: "t’s amazing how hard the Left will fight to stop us from solving problems they insist do not exist. Judge Sparkle Soknanan’s latest ruling preventing DHS from addressing alien voting is just the latest example."