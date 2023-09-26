Biden Orders Border Patrol To Cut Barbed Wire Fences Holding Back Masses Of Migrants

Only five days ago, the Mayor of Eagle Pass, Texas issued an emergency order due to a huge influx of illegal immigrants crossing into the US from Mexico, and only a few days after that the latest border numbers revealed record migrant crossings in 2023 (over 2.2 million so far). Despite the multitude of warnings since Joe Biden entered the White House, there has been no discernible effort on the part of the federal government to stop the tide.

In fact, more and more evidence suggests the Biden Administration is deliberately thwarting all efforts to secure the southern border while consistently lying about their intentions.

Case in point, Biden fought to end Title 42, which was the only legal recourse keeping abuse of the asylum option in check. Biden has filed a lawsuit asking courts to stop Texas efforts to fence off the Rio Grande with bright orange razor wire buoys, which have proven very effective. Biden and Democrats have tried to stop Texas Governor Greg Abbott from relocating migrants to blue leaning "sanctuary cities" (they've been given a taste of their own medicine and they don't like it). Biden has ordered border patrol agents to "process" illegal immigrants for asylum status, instead of using their energies to send them packing back across the border. And, Biden has ordered those same agents to open border fences against the wishes of state governments so that migrants can easily pass through.

Now, it appears the White House is taking things a step further, ordering border patrol to cut barbed wire fences put in place by Texas DPS as the only effective means for preventing mass migrations. They are actively welcoming in large groups of illegals and opening a path for them.

Eagle Pass, Texas just moments ago:



Under Biden's direction, Customs and Border Protection cuts Texas DPS barbwire barrier keeping out the hordes of illegals.



Invasion by design. pic.twitter.com/XDBWSRFEsE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 25, 2023

There has been a clear dereliction of duty when it comes to Biden and his actions on the border. It is also obvious that his relocation of more border agents and national guard to the region is meant to keep migrants moving into the US while preventing state governments from establishing any form of protection. What happens next is predictable - A massive surge in third world population, even beyond what the US has witnessed so far, followed by rising crime, rising economic instability, rising poverty and a rising homeless population.

Unless state governments and the public step in, the crisis will only expand.