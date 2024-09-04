Biden Says He's Not Allowed To Go Out Into Crowds Anymore...

After two weeks slumped in a deck-chair on a beach, The (reported) President of The United States of America - Joe Biden - is back baby...

However, when asked by reporters about going out on the trail to campaign for his vice president Kamala Harris, he offered a somewhat surprising response...

“I’m not able to go out in the crowds anymore. The Secret Service doesn’t let me,” Biden told a reporter. When asked “why not?” He responded “They say it’s too dangerous.”

Forgive us for questioning this 'narrative' but isn't that what the Secret Service is for?

Is society really so dangerous now that even the US President (and most popular president ever - according to 2020's reported election count) is fearful for his safety in public...