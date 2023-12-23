Biden Shafts Kennedy Over Secret Service Protection For 3rd Time

The Biden administration has denied political rival Robert F. Kennedy Jr. US Secret Service protection for the third time, according to a letter obtained by Desert News in which DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas signs off on rejecting Kennedy's request.

On Friday, Kennedy's campaign confirmed the credibility of the letter, which allegedly states that "based on the facts" (no elaboration), as well as the recommendation of an advisory committee, that protection for Kennedy was "not warranted."

"I have consulted with an advisory committee composed of the Speaker of the House, the House Minority Leader, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, and the Senate Sergeant at Arms," Mayorkas reportedly wrote.

"Based on the facts and the recommendation of the advisory committee, I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time."

In 2017, the criteria for protecting candidates was established to help the DHS decide when this should occur - with one factor being whether "the candidate has publicly announced" their run for president, and properly filed documentation. They are also required to conduct a "threat assessment," as well as determine whether the candidate is "actively campaigning."

Independent candidates must poll "at 20% or more of the Real Clear Politics National Average for 30 consecutive days."

According to U.S. law under “18 USC 3056A,” the U.S. Secret Service is tasked to provide protection to “major presidential and vice presidential candidates and, within 120 days of the general Presidential election, the spouses of such candidates.”

According to Kennedy, he qualifies.

In October, an intruder was arrested at RFK Jr's, Los Angeles home, after being detained by Kennedy's private security detail.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told The Epoch Times officers responded to a burglary call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived, a blonde, white male wearing a green t-shirt was detained by security at Mr. Kennedy’s home in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Authorities said the man, Jonathan Macht, 28, was taken into custody at a nearby police station where he was cited for trespassing and then released.

Clearly the optics of legitimizing a political foe are more important than whether he's assassinated.