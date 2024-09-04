print-icon
print-icon

Biden Sits At Tiny Fake White House Desk

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024 - 07:30 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Joe Biden hasn’t been the person running the country for his entire presidency. He just came back from a two week beach nap. 

Nothing sums this up better than having Biden sit on a fake White House set at a tiny fake desk to deliver a speech of no significance whatsoever.

What the hell is this?

Can you imagine Putin putting up with this?

Thankfully someone got him to put in his big boy pants.

The press were all forced out of the room the second he finished reading the script and he answered zero questions.

They took him back to the home afterwards.

Why isn’t he in the actual White House?

What’s the point in this anymore? 

Just cut straight to President AI now.

As we highlighted earlier Biden also says that he’s not allowed to go out into crowds because it’s “too dangerous.”

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...