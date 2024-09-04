Biden Sits At Tiny Fake White House Desk

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Joe Biden hasn’t been the person running the country for his entire presidency. He just came back from a two week beach nap.

Nothing sums this up better than having Biden sit on a fake White House set at a tiny fake desk to deliver a speech of no significance whatsoever.

What the hell is this?

Wait.



They broke out the fake White House set again? https://t.co/OyOa1VrfKg — RBe (@RBPundit) September 3, 2024

Apparently it's not AI, it's true. It is Biden's little pretend office in a corner of his house. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) September 3, 2024

Can you imagine Putin putting up with this?

Oh it’s real my friend. Other nations are laughing at us right now. — Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🦍 (@PatrioticApe) September 3, 2024

Thankfully someone got him to put in his big boy pants.

Is that the kiddie desk in the White House day care? — InfosecMike (@SamSecGuy) September 3, 2024

The press were all forced out of the room the second he finished reading the script and he answered zero questions.

They took him back to the home afterwards.

Joe Biden had to be escorted out of this room like a toddler...



Remember when we were told these were just "Cheap Fakes?"



Do not forget: Kamala Harris was a part of this coverup. She knew what he was and she lied about it. pic.twitter.com/stQ0UiL9DE — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 3, 2024

Why isn’t he in the actual White House?

SNL sets look more realistic than this.



What the hell am I watching ? — Heavyfuel (@heavyfuel1973) September 3, 2024

Barack was using the Oval Office. — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) September 3, 2024

What’s the point in this anymore?

It's quite amazing to watch this "who cares, it's over anyway" attitude. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) September 3, 2024

Just cut straight to President AI now.

An AI president and presidential candidate would do better than these two. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 3, 2024

As we highlighted earlier Biden also says that he’s not allowed to go out into crowds because it’s “too dangerous.”

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.