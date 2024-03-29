print-icon
Biden Slammed For Partying With Lizzo While Trump Attends Wake Of Slain NYPD Officer

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Mar 29, 2024 - 02:30 PM

President Biden is under fire for partying with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Lizzo, and other famous elitists at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser held hours after former President Donald Trump attended the wake of a slain NYPD officer.

Earlier in the day, Biden's social media team tweeted an attack ad suggesting that Biden (who couldn't possibly hold a rally) is hard at work, while Trump is lazy on the golf course.

Meanwhile, Trump was honoring NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was murdered by a lifelong criminal during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

Of course this is all about optics - and one can criticize Trump for making Diller's wake essentially a campaign stop, but the juxtaposition between the partying Dems (who raised $25 million for Biden) and Trump mourning did not go unnoticed (h/t Modernity.news).

Trump, commenting on Biden's fundraiser, noted that Biden can't support the police because "his base won't let him."

"“I think that politically he can’t support the police," Trump said, adding "I think he is also making a mistake. But I think politically, his base won’t let him support the police. And I support the police. I would say at the highest level of any president by far."

