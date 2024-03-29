Biden Slammed For Partying With Lizzo While Trump Attends Wake Of Slain NYPD Officer

President Biden is under fire for partying with Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Lizzo, and other famous elitists at a $500,000 per ticket fundraiser held hours after former President Donald Trump attended the wake of a slain NYPD officer.

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Joe Biden emerge from the basement together. pic.twitter.com/EudU63yOv0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 29, 2024

Earlier in the day, Biden's social media team tweeted an attack ad suggesting that Biden (who couldn't possibly hold a rally) is hard at work, while Trump is lazy on the golf course.

I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election. pic.twitter.com/yGi2LvPkUH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump was honoring NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was murdered by a lifelong criminal during a routine traffic stop in Queens.

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump arrives at the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller while Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also in New York, but at a fundraiser with Lizzo pic.twitter.com/tcOaoMNIg1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2024

President Trump: "We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order...because this is not working. This is happening too often." pic.twitter.com/k5MQutyEsw — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 28, 2024

Of course this is all about optics - and one can criticize Trump for making Diller's wake essentially a campaign stop, but the juxtaposition between the partying Dems (who raised $25 million for Biden) and Trump mourning did not go unnoticed (h/t Modernity.news).

Joe Biden went to New York today with Obama to raise money from rich liberal New Yorkers.



Donald Trump went to New York today to attend the funeral of a slain NYPD officer and contributed to the Tunnels to Towers fund that paid off his family's mortgage.



You can't draw a… — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) March 28, 2024

Both @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump are in NYC today. But while Clinton, Obama and Biden will be partying it up with celebrities, Trump will be attending the wake of slain officer Jonathan Diller. pic.twitter.com/GGM3mI1UNR — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) March 28, 2024

Trump, commenting on Biden's fundraiser, noted that Biden can't support the police because "his base won't let him."

"“I think that politically he can’t support the police," Trump said, adding "I think he is also making a mistake. But I think politically, his base won’t let him support the police. And I support the police. I would say at the highest level of any president by far."