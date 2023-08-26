Biden Targets Schools: Pulls Plug On Archery & Hunting Programs

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

The disastrous consequences of the Republican-backed Bipartisan Safer Communities Act keep adding up.

The law, passed last year through a compromise between Democrat Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, encouraged the Biden administration to pass universal background checks via executive order and more.

Now, the latest gun control comes in the form of funding cuts for school hunting and archery training programs, just in time for the new school year.

The Department of Education cut off this funding due to the agency’s interpretation of a provision in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that bans taxpayer funds from being used towards “training in the use of a dangerous weapon.” The Department of Education seems to think that Hunting and Archery meet that qualification.

Ironically, Senator Cornyn wrote to the Department of Education this month expressing concern over the interpretation of this provision.

While the Republicans who helped introduce and pass this legislation remained confused about the outcome, Gun Owners of America has been diligently warning members of Congress about the consequences of passing new gun control.

When Congress passes ambiguous laws, it allows anti-gun administrations such as the Biden administration to step in and interpret as they please.

According to the International Hunter Education Association, Hunter Education courses certify over half a million students annually. Their website details that hunting-related injuries have decreased drastically because of this education.

It’s obvious that the Biden Administration has a vested interest in cutting these programs from schools. Any program that could create responsible, law-abiding gun owners goes against their anti-gun agenda.

This is why Gun Owners of America is working diligently in Congress to introduce legislation that repeals exactly these type of anti-gun laws.

We worked with Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado to introduce the Shall Not Be Infringed Act. This act specifically repeals the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, as well as other gun control measures passed by the 117th Congress.

Just recently, we secured a major victory for veterans, stopping the VA from disarming veterans simply because they use a fiduciary to manage their finances, overturning a Clinton-era rule.

And that’s just the start. We’re fighting every day for your rights on Capitol Hill and throughout the courts nationwide.

