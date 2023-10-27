print-icon
Biden Uses Cheat Card Again To ID Only Two Pre-Approved Reporters With Questions

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Oct 27, 2023 - 02:50 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden again used a cheat card Wedneday with the names and faces of just two reporters that were allowed to ask him pre approved questions.

The reporters were from PBS and USA Today.

Despite having the card, Biden had no idea what he was supposed to be doing:

At least he didn’t spill the cheat cards all over the floor this time:

He needs these cards to tell him to say ‘hello’ and sit down:

Earlier, Biden read from a pre-written script, even reading the punctuation out loud:

It’s difficult to watch:

According to a new Gallup poll, Biden is hemorrhaging support, losing a whopping 11 percentage points in one month, leaving him with a record low approval rating among Democrats.

The most likely contender to replace Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsome met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week:

