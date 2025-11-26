Biden's Airport Betrayal Bombshell...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A scathing Senate report has unmasked the Biden administration’s deliberate push to repurpose at least 11 U.S. airports as shelters and processing hubs for illegal immigrants—ignoring dire warnings of risks to American travellers and aviation security.

The exposé reveals federal agencies were “directed to find airport facilities that could be used as shelters or migrant processing centers,” branding it a “betrayal of historic proportion” that turned terminals into migrant camps.

The policy has now, of course, completely vanished under Trump, begging the question: How did they ever deem this sustainable amid endless border surges?

The findings stem from a Senate Commerce Committee investigation led by Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX), launched in August 2024 to scrutinize Biden-Harris “security lapses in vetting and screening illegal aliens at airports.”

As detailed in Cruz’s August 28, 2024, probe announcement, the inquiry targeted DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for documents on “airport security or threats to security from illegal aliens, sheltering, vetting, or screening of illegal aliens.”

By March 2025, Cruz blasted the administration’s non-compliance, noting in a March 5, 2025, statement: “The Biden administration’s practice of housing illegal immigrants at domestic airports, including Boston’s Logan Airport,” with agencies like Massport refusing subpoenas.

Another key source: A September 2024 House Homeland Security Committee report, outlined in a PDF summary, which flagged how “airports have been repurposed for use as shelters for illegal aliens” amid Biden’s “open-borders policies.”

Under Trump, such spectacles are relics—borders tightened, deportations ramped, and airports reclaimed for travelers, not transients.

How did Biden’s regime ever view this as viable? Amid 10 million+ encounters, repurposing hubs like O’Hare, where “throngs of families” lined baggage claims, or Logan, housing hundreds despite “no help” claims, strained security, sparked vetting failures, and fueled terror fears—yet they forged ahead, directing agencies to scout facilities despite warnings.

As Cruz probed, one illegal alien, vetted laxly at an airport, was later arrested for aggravated rape in Massachusetts.

