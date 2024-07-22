print-icon
Biden's Brother Says They Will "Enjoy Whatever Time We Have Left"

Monday, Jul 22, 2024 - 12:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While Joe Biden provided no reason, other than ‘the greater good’ for no longer being the Democratic nominee, his brother Frank Biden told CBS News that ailing health “absolutely” played a “considerable role” in the decision.

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS, making it sound like Biden doesn’t have long left to live.

The CBS anchor was surprised that Frank Biden said this because the White House is still bluntly denying age or health has anything to do with it.

This entire debacle has some asking if Biden is even still alive.

Fox News host Dana Perino noted, “They didn’t even release a White House still photograph. Nothing! I hope he’s fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend at Bernie’s right now. Like, proof of life, please! Let’s see it!”

He is supposedly isolating in Delaware while recovering from COVID. Could he not post a video announcing this monumental decision?

As we highlighted yesterday, Biden’s staff were still on TV the very same morning touting his capabilities to win the election, and were still tweeting that he was going to win.

It was common knowledge that Biden was dropping out for days before it happened.

Yet Biden’s team knew nothing about him stepping down and only found out when it was posted on X, by whoever is running Biden’s account.

Before the announcement was made, JD Vance called for Biden to resign the presidency immediately, stating that if he isn’t capable of running , he can’t be capable of being the president.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has called for an investigation into Biden’s doctors for lying to the American people about the president’s health.

