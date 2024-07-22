Biden's Brother Says They Will "Enjoy Whatever Time We Have Left"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While Joe Biden provided no reason, other than ‘the greater good’ for no longer being the Democratic nominee, his brother Frank Biden told CBS News that ailing health “absolutely” played a “considerable role” in the decision.

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS, making it sound like Biden doesn’t have long left to live.

The CBS anchor was surprised that Frank Biden said this because the White House is still bluntly denying age or health has anything to do with it.

Biden's brother released a weird statement saying that they are going to "enjoy whatever time we have left." He also admitted that declining health played a "considerable role" in him stepping down. Yet the White House is STILL denying this. Full report: https://t.co/jRyUZVZ9Nc pic.twitter.com/aAwSuEHg55 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 22, 2024

This entire debacle has some asking if Biden is even still alive.

Fox News host Dana Perino noted, “They didn’t even release a White House still photograph. Nothing! I hope he’s fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend at Bernie’s right now. Like, proof of life, please! Let’s see it!”

BAIER: Not physically seeing Biden - not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did.



PERINO: They didn't even release a WH still photograph. Nothing. I hope he's fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend… pic.twitter.com/j549P87mIp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 21, 2024

He is supposedly isolating in Delaware while recovering from COVID. Could he not post a video announcing this monumental decision?

Biden dropped out over 4 hours ago, yet we literally have ZERO evidence that he knows about it. Not even a photo.



The paperwork has already been filed.

The campaign cash is being transferred.

Endorsements for Kamala are pouring in.



Yet, we have no clue who sent that post. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 21, 2024

As we highlighted yesterday, Biden’s staff were still on TV the very same morning touting his capabilities to win the election, and were still tweeting that he was going to win.

It’s been known all week that Biden was officially out. Yet his entire campaign staff had no idea, were tweeting about him going to win the election yesterday and were on TV this morning still saying he was going to win. Really makes you think 🤔 https://t.co/2QRHawIFuG — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 21, 2024

This Biden post from 20 hours ago aged about as well as milk left in a sauna for 20 hours. Yesterday he was still convinced he would win the election. Really makes you think 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XHcsm1JB08 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 21, 2024

It was common knowledge that Biden was dropping out for days before it happened.

I heard last week that he would resign at this exact time and date. It was widespread knowledge in DC.



The real powers that be are discarding the old puppet in favor of one that has a better chance of fooling the public.



They fear Trump because he is not a puppet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2024

Yet Biden’s team knew nothing about him stepping down and only found out when it was posted on X, by whoever is running Biden’s account.

Biden's announcement stunned White House and campaign aides, who up until this afternoon were insisting he'd stay in the race.



"We’re all finding out by tweet,” said one Dem. “None of us understand what’s happening.” https://t.co/VHphH6HPNL — POLITICO (@politico) July 21, 2024

Before the announcement was made, JD Vance called for Biden to resign the presidency immediately, stating that if he isn’t capable of running , he can’t be capable of being the president.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has called for an investigation into Biden’s doctors for lying to the American people about the president’s health.

