Biden's Decline Was Worse Than Anyone Knew: Comer

Via VigilantFox.com,

Rep. Comer says that the cover-up is far more extensive than previously imagined.

“This is more evidence that there was a cover up to try to conceal to the American public, Joe Biden’s mental decline and physical decline.”

He points to internal emails and memos — including one warning Biden couldn’t walk a short flight of steps on a ship — as proof everyone knew.

Comer’s committee is investigating the autopen used to sign orders and pardons during Biden’s final 90 days.

“What’s at stake… is to determine whether or not those executive orders and those pardons… are valid.”

If the courts agree, Biden’s final acts as president could be wiped from the books.