Biden's Democratic Coalition Is Splintering Over Israel & The Economy

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Joe Biden has a huge problem. Many problems actually, and two of them are Democrat Reps.

.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/rV97zrMkad — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023

“Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people. The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a ceasefire now or don’t count on us in 2024.“

Play the video. It is well presented and shockingly candid.

Pro-Israel Democratic Group Releases Ad Criticizing Rashida Tlaib

In response to the Tweet Politico reports Pro-Israel Democratic group Releases Ad Criticizing Rashida Tlaib.

A pro-Israel Democratic group released an ad in Detroit on Thursday attacking Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her calls for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and her criticism of the Israeli government. The six-figure TV ad bought by the Democratic Majority for Israel airs in Tlaib’s district in Michigan and points to her vote against a bill to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system in 2021 and against a resolution to stand with Israel amid the war last week.

Not Just Tlaib

Biden is being challenged from his right and his left, as fissures deepen in the Democratic coalition.

From the far left, Tlaib has denounced Biden in scathing language for his unbending support of Israel and accused him in a video of supporting the “genocide” of Palestinians. A Palestinian American herself, Tlaib is threatening to undermine Biden with Muslim and Arab Americans who make up a crucial bloc in swing states like her own Michigan. Phillips, from the restless middle, has gone further, launching a challenge to Biden in New Hampshire’s ornamental primary. The Minnesota centrist has called for generational change and argued that Biden cannot be counted on to beat former President Donald Trump. Evoking discontent with the economy, he has promised to “make America affordable again.” These two Gen X Midwesterners are not coordinating their activities. The convergence of their attacks on Biden is purely coincidental. Yet in another sense it is hardly happenstance that they are battering Biden in these terms and at this moment. Both represent versions of the Democratic Party’s Trump-era new guard: the radical progressive movement embodied by Tlaib and her fellow members of the Squad, and the anti-partisan, suburban Problem Solvers Caucus set of which Phillips is an outspoken member.

Dean Phillips On the Election

“Joe Biden is going to lose the next election.”

People have seen both Trump and Biden



Many cannot stand Trump personally

Most cannot stand Biden economically



Which wins? https://t.co/eJoncV7jrx — Mike "Mish" Shedlock (@MishGEA) November 7, 2023

Reflections on the Election

A reader commented “give me a break, democrats won’t vote for Trump”

True enough, but the same applies to Republicans and their extremely counterproductive stances on abortion. Republicans would never vote for Biden.

Independents will decide the election once again. Right now polls suggest that Biden would lose if the election were held today.

For discussion, please see Five Alarm Bell – Biden Trails Trump in Five of Six Battleground States

Both Parties are trying desperately to lose the election. One of them will succeed.