Biden's 'Disinformation' Czar Claims That Worries About Leftist Censorship Are A 'Lie'

Authored by Robert Spencer via PJ Media,

Nina Jankowicz, the flighty far-left foe of the freedom of speech who once proclaimed herself (in a sadly now-deleted X post) as “the Mary Poppins of Disinformation,” has popped up again, but not, alas, to apologize for her attempt to destroy the First Amendment and silence dissidents from the Biden regime. Instead, she is once again trying to gaslight Americans into buying the lie that her abortive “Disinformation Governance Board” was not an attempt to stigmatize and silence those who dared to express views that opposed what the regime wanted them to think.

U.S. Embassy Vienna, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

In a lengthy screed in The Bulwark, a publication that was founded to heap hatred upon Donald Trump, Jankowicz claims that patriots’ concerns about leftist censorship are all based on lies, and that the real foe of the freedom of speech is (you guessed it) Trump himself. Yes, Jankowicz is indeed “the Mary Poppins of Disinformation,” but not in the way that she would have us believe.

In the article, Jankowicz calls concerns about censorship a “right-wing fever dream.” She complains that “for the past four years, the Republican party has engaged in obsessive mythmaking about supposed collusion by Democrats, disinformation researchers, and the social media industry to suppress conservative viewpoints online.”

Jankowicz’s first gambit to prove this claim to be false is to give us an argument from authority, which any student of logic will tell you is the weakest of all arguments: “reputable journalists,” she says, “have punctured holes in this narrative.” And not just “reputable journalists,” but also “academics, too, have looked into the question and found not a vast conspiracy aimed at censoring conservatives but a clear imbalance: right-wing users simply break social media platforms’ rules more frequently.”

Oh, well, then! Reputable journalists and academics have assured us that there’s no left-wing censorship! That’s almost as good as 51 top intelligence professionals assuring us that Hunter Biden’s compromising laptop was Russian disinformation, eh, Janko?

If that isn’t enough to get you back in the leftists’ line and to stop whining about your precious freedom of speech, Jankowicz follows her argument from authority with some good old-fashioned name-calling. She claims that House Republicans’ investigations of leftist censorship (she testified at a hearing on this last week) are nothing more than “modern-day McCarthyism.” This is, of course, just another way of saying that the Republican claim about censorship is false, and Jankowicz laments that despite its falsity, “it has had dire consequences; disinformation researchers have faced threats, harassment, and declining funding as a result.”

Threats and harassment? Leftists always claim this when they get significant pushback to their authoritarian agenda, and yet the only real thuggery we ever seem to see in American politics comes from the left. And as for “declining funding,” that’s the reason for Jankowicz’s entire article, and we can only hope that of all the things she claims, this one is true.

Jankowicz asserts that her short-lived Disinformation Governance Board was “an admittedly poorly named but anodyne coordination body tasked with shepherding counter-disinformation policy within the Department of Homeland Security.” She insists that the Disinformation Governance Board “had nothing to do with censorship. Its mission was to protect civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, and the First Amendment.”

Sure it was. And how was it going to protect civil rights? By labeling what Biden regime top dogs disliked as “disinformation” and silencing it accordingly. Rather than get into that, however, Jankowicz whines about the Trump administration’s efforts to deport foreign pro-Hamas agitators, falsely claiming that people are being deported solely for expressing opinions that the administration opposes.

Jankowicz went on to decry “Republicans’ shambolic embrace of authoritarianism,” spending a great deal of time trying to establish that when Rep. Keith Self (R-Tex.) quoted National Socialist propaganda minister Josef Goebbels to rebuke her thirst for censorship, he was actually revealing himself to be a National Socialist. She did get his point well enough, however, to claim that Self’s words caused her to be “targeted with a fresh round of online threats and a violent voicemail.” Why doesn’t Jankowicz produce these alleged threats? That would go a long way toward dispelling the impression that she is, like so many leftists who have claimed they’ve been threatened, using claims of victimhood to marshal support among her comrades and make defenders of freedom appear to be aggressive, violent thugs.

Jankowicz claims since she appeared at the House hearing, she has “gotten notes of thanks from many Americans who were happy to see someone directly confronting a few of the falsehoods on which Trumpists have built their rule.” The people who wrote to her, if they exist, likely think it’s a shame that Jankowicz is no longer in a position to demonize and silence the “Trumpists.” They can hope for a better outcome in 2028; then they can resume implementing their authoritarian agenda. Free Americans, on the other hand, can hope they never get a chance to do so.

