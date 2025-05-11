Is Biden's Family Deliberately Screwing With Democrats?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats are reportedly extremely unhappy with the fact that Joe Biden’s family and his handlers are wheeling him out for interviews knowing full well that he’s completely out of it and that practically anything he says has the potential to harm their already dismal standing.

As we highlighted this past week, Biden slurred and stumbled his way through an interview with the BBC wherein he claimed that he still believes he would have won the election had he stayed in the race.

In a further disastrous appearance on The View he claimed that Kamala Harris lost because most voters are racist and sexist.

He also had to be helped out by his carer Dr Jill when he was asked to comment on his obvious cognitive decline, because he couldn’t muster a coherent sentence.

Now it’s being reported that Democrats are fuming behind the scenes, and they just want Biden to fade away.

🚨 If you thought Joe Biden was prepared to exit stage left to the serene beaches of Delaware, think again!



This week, Biden reemerged from the shadows.



Some Democrats are not too happy with the reputation rehabilitation tour! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/90IieTuwtq — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 10, 2025

The Hill reports:

Democrats are blasting former President Biden’s reemergence in the spotlight following his interview Thursday on “The View,” his second major postpresidency interview…

Yet some Democrats are criticizing Biden’s recent appearances, arguing the former president is becoming a drag on the party as it seeks to rebuild following its widespread losses in 2024.

“Elections are about the future. Every time Joe Biden emerges, we fight an old war,” said Democratic strategist Anthony Coley, who worked for the Biden administration. “Every interview he does provides a contrast to Trump that’s just not helpful for the Democratic brand, which needs trusted messengers and fighters who can reach independents and moderates and inspire the base. Joe Biden ain’t that.”…

The report also notes that the consensus, according to one Democratic strategist, is that Biden needs to One Democratic strategist said Biden needs to “take responsibility for his actions” and “own up to the fact that he caused Democrats to lose.”

“I don’t think there’s a willingness to cop to the fact that he should never have run again in the first place,” the strategist said, adding “Why can’t he come out and acknowledge that part of this is on him?”

Maybe because they instigated a coup against him and now his family want a bit of sweet revenge?

He’s making more appearances than he did for his entire Presidency!! — MagaCowboy (@cowboyracing500) May 10, 2025

Relax, @DNC. This is the best @JoeBiden ever. He's sharp as a tack. Biden 2028!!! — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) May 10, 2025

Comical.



Less than a year ago they said he was sharp as a tac and at the top of his game. Now they eat their own. 🤣🤣🤣 — Organic Oracle Outlaw 🤠 (@OrganicOracle) May 9, 2025

Democrats lied about his condition, because of Trump.



Just a reminder that they will do anything to win, even if that means lying to the American public. — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurMorganTX) May 9, 2025

There was no way the Biden team would just shuffle off into obscurity. They don't have enough resources to maintain the lifestyle to which they have become accustomed. So they're looking for a little golden parachute action to help them float into their comfortable sunset. And… — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) May 10, 2025

Jill is draging him around on her leash. She can't stand being out of the limelight and corridors of greed, coruption and power. She could carekess how ineffectual he is, she just takes over when he fails. If he were a decent person, I'd feel sorry for him, but he's not. — Paul Paquette (@PaulPaquette51) May 10, 2025

* * *

