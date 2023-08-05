"Biden's A F**king Goof" - Rogan Rages Against Establishment's "Coordinated Bullshit" Attacks On Trump

Valuetainment's Patrick Bet-David sat down with famed podcaster Joe Rogan this week for almost three hours, discussing everything 'politics' - from DeSantis's (poor) chances against Trump to Biden's corruption (and inevitable resignation) to Trump's (ongoing) mis-treatment by the deep state

Rogan first unloaded on the Bidens and the establishment's never-ending levels of wilful blindness:

"Joe Biden has been a fucking goof his entire career. He's been caught lying so many times. He's so full of shit... There is so much evidence that he is corrupt. Just undeniable evidence of corruption. The stuff with him and his son... The guy [Devon Archer] who just testified that was Hunter's business partner who talked about all the different things that Joe was involved with... It's fucking undeniable, and the fact that mainstream news is ignoring this except for right-wing media is f---kin crazy."

.@JoeRogan: "No one is going to run against Trump on the Republican side and win because you are not going to get the Trump supporters... The fact that he was the President for four years, and the country was in a great economic situation, and it looked like his policies were… pic.twitter.com/cJeQnmT9eO — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 4, 2023

Blasting the mainstream media as "pure propaganda":

"The difference between real journalism and corporate-sponsored mainstream journalism is huge... Places like The New York Times are involved in propaganda... Washington Post will bullshit. MSNBC is a pure propaganda network. CNN is largely propaganda." "The media has a narrative that they pushed during the pandemic... They are never going to be able to say we were wrong. They don't say that. They never correct... You don't see those talking heads buck that narrative because there is no benefit in it. They can just gloss over it and continue to do what they do and not lose the respect of the people that watch."

Then, Rogan reflected on Trump, with a more positive perspective than we have been used to from the podcaster (and reality-based view of hos the former president was treated)"

"No one is going to run against Trump on the Republican side and win because you are not going to get the Trump supporters... The fact that he was the President for four years, and the country was in a great economic situation, and it looked like his policies were actually effective. Unemployment was down. Business was booming. Regulations were being relaxed. More things were getting done. When you look at it from a policy perspective, what he did on paper was effective... Everybody thinks there needs to be a wall. Even the Mayor of New York City is now calling to stop immigration into his city... When you look at the Russia collusion. When you look at the Steele dossier. When you look at all the bullshit, they tried to throw at him that we now know is bullshit. Not just bullshit, but coordinated bullshit. When you look at the fact that they suppressed this Hunter Biden laptop story. And 51 intelligence agency representatives signed off on that to say that this is Russian disinformation, which we know they know is not true. That's scary. Because now you have the intelligence agencies colluding to keep a guy from being president, who was president during a time when the country was thriving economically."

Additionally, during his discussion with Rogan, Bet-David pressed the podcaster on when he would host the former president for a sit-down.

“At a certain point in time, like... it would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things,” Rogan said. “I would like to know what it’s like when you actually get into office. What is it actually like when you get in that building?... What is the Deep State really like?... Because it’s very clear that it’s not as simple as elected representatives doing the will of the people.”

Bet-David later asked Rogan whether he felt like Trump was often misunderstood by many.

“I think for sure they have distorted who he is, magnified his faults, and even said things that are absolutely not true, like the Russia collusion thing,” Rogan responded.

While Rogan did not confirm whether he would have the former president on the podcast, he agreed with Bet-David on one thing concerning a potential podcast with Trump: “It would break the internet if it happened.”