Biden's Freudian Slip: "If Trump Wins," There'll Be No Peaceful Transfer Of Power

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

President Joe Biden uttered an interesting Freudian slip when he said that “if Trump wins” the election he’s not confident there’ll be a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden made the remarks during an interview with CBS News.

“Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025,” Biden was asked.

“If Trump wins, no, I’m not confident at all,” he responded.

Well, that’s one hell of a powerful Freudian slip.



“Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025”



“if Trump wins, no, I’m not confident at all!” -Joe Biden



Cut (because there is an edit/cut)



“I mean, if Trump loses, I’m not confident at… pic.twitter.com/VXrbKmVlnZ — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 12, 2024

There then appeared to be a cut in the interview before Biden corrected himself, “I mean, if Trump loses, I’m not confident at all.”

While Biden is infamous for his verbal gaffes, many respondents on X actually believed this to be a revealing Freudian slip.

As we highlighted earlier, during the same interview, Biden confirmed that high ranking Democrats pushed him out of the race, essentially corroborating the accusations of a coup.

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races,” Biden said.

The president was reportedly told by Nancy Pelosi that he would be removed either by means of “the easy way” or “the hard way,” after he desperately tried to cling onto the nomination despite being humiliated during a presidential debate with Donald Trump.

